Want to relive the confusing 20-minute double-switch delay? Now you can!

The Twins and Dodgers game was halted Tuesday night for nearly 20 minutes as umpires conferred over an apparent miscommunication about Paul Molitor’s intentended double switch.

The biggest problem with the whole deal was that it wasn’t communicated to fans in the park or those watching on TV. Confusion reigned. After listening to Molitor’s postgame comments, and reading this extensive blog covering the rules of the ill-fated maneuver, it appears the umpires did was right under the circumstances. The confusion, it appears, stemmed from the home plate umpire misunderstanding the move that Molitor wanted to make.

Based on what I can gather, the umpire thought Molitor wanted to switch Matt Belisle for Eddie Rosario, but instead, he wanted Ryan Pressly to take over for Jorge Polanco. Based on what I’ve read, by the time they remedied the situation, Polanco had to re-enter the game at shortstop, while his sub (Ehire Adrianza) had to bump out to left field to replace Rosario, who had to leave the game. Also, Matt Belisle was apparently unavaiable, by rule, for the rest of the game. Sheesh! (One note: if the umpire had been following the Twins lately and did the math on the batting order, I think you’d have to say he’d be much more understanding of Molitor wanting Polanco to take a seat instead of Rosario, but then again, that’s not the umpire’s job.)

There will be nobody arguing that the unexplained delay was a good thing for baseball.

West coast game that was already dragging along gets brough to a halt over a quibbling about wanting to put a relief pitcher in the game as a left fielder batting fifth? You’d be forgiven if you decided ‘To heck with it,’ and opted for a more normal bed time.

If that’s the case and you missed the dealy in all of its glory, you can now rewatch it here! MLB.com posted the video of the confusing mess.

The upshot, in the end, is that the Twins lost a baseball game to a better team, and fell to sub-.500 for the first time since late April.