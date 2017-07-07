Wetmore: 13 non-rental players for Twins to consider before the trade deadline

If you run the Minnesota Twins at the MLB non-waiver trade deadline, team control will be the name of the game. This week I was a bit surprised to read a piece on MLB.com in which Twins GM Thad Levine said the team isn’t going to go “all-in” to win this year, but since the team is competitive, the front office is at least “contemplating buying.”

To be clear, I’m not surprised that the front office thinks along those lines. It’s a tricky task to assess the true talent level of a club that’s been outscored by dozens of runs this season and yet is right in the thick of things in the hunt for a postseason berth. You’d be forgiven if you were skeptical, especially after the Twins lost 103 games last year. The surprising thing, to me, was that the GM would verbalize to the media that hesitation to believe in this year’s club.

But there’s a nugget from Levine in Mark Feinsand’s column on MLB.com that I think is important to note:

“We’re probably not going to be inclined to spend lavishly on short-term assets, but we would be very open to spending aggressively on assets that we could use to propel our team forward this year and for years to come,” Levine told Feinsand.

Spending aggressively, you say?

That’s interesting to me. If the Twins are buyers, it’s not going to be for the classic “rental” player – the veteran in the final year of a contract that can help for two months and the postseason before bolting in free agency in the winter. And to be clear, if the Twins go on a losing skid this month before the non-waiver trade deadline hits, I think it’s more practical for them to sell pieces. This club has its flaws – most clubs do – but the Twins own a handful of veterans who should draw interest in trades while also allowing Minnesota to keep its young core at least mostly intact. (I’m guessing teams would have interest if the Twins were willing to trade Ervin Santana, Brian Dozier, Brandon Kintzler, Robbie Grossman and Taylor Rogers, to name a few.)

But this column isn’t about the Twins as Sellers. It’s about the Twins as Buyers.

My methodology was really simple here. I just picked the 9 teams that I expect to be Deadline Sellers – A’s, White Sox, Phillies, Giants, Padres, Reds, Mets, Marlins and Pirates – and looked for good players who are under control or team control through at least 2018. I ignored anyone who can be a free agent this winter. I also ignored some players that I wouldn’t trade if I was that club. So, Madison Bumgarner isn’t a rental player but I’m also not looking to trade him if I work in San Francisco. Some bad teams didn’t have players that interested me.

Here are a few positions – and specific players from those clubs – that would be worth Minnesota’s attention.

Starting Pitcher

It’s my contention that starting pitching is the primary reason that people can dismiss the Twins as a team with legitimate postseason aspirations. Sure, you like Ervin Santana and J.O. Berrios at the top. And I’ll even grant you that Kyle Gibson’s been effective in his past 8 outings (3.91 ERA over that span). But if you take out the contributions of the top two guys, the Twins’ starting staff owns a 5.87 ERA.

It’d cost a lot to upgrade the rotation, probably. If you want to assure yourself a shot at meaningful October games this year, I think it’s necessary. Here are 3 names and some thoughts:

Sonny Gray, 27 years old, 4.00 ERA (3.42 xFIP) … Athletics

2018: Arbitration raise

2019: Arbitration raise

2020: Free agent

Gray’s intrigued me for a long time and if Oakland is looking to jumpstart another rebuild, it would make sense for them to deal him this year. He has two years of arbitration raises remaining before he can become a free agent. My question with a guy like Gray, or any top-end pitcher, is whether the Twins would be out-bid by a club like the Yankees or Astros.

LHP Jose Quintana, 28 years old, 4.45 ERA (4.22 xFIP) … White Sox

2018: $8.35 million

2019: $10.5 million team option

2020: $10.5 million team option

Quintana is great and would give the Twins a tough lefty to add to the top of their rotation. The problem with trying to acquire him is twofold: 1) He pitches for the White Sox, and even though I expect to see them trade present value for future value this month, the sportswriter cliché is that trades within the division just don’t happen; and 2) The fact that his contract appears so reasonable by today’s pitching standards will undoubtedly drive up his price tag in terms of prospects it costs to get him.

Gerrit Cole, 26 years old, 4.43 ERA (3.94 xFIP) … Pirates

2018: Arbitration raise

2019: Arbitration raise

2020: Free agent

Cole’s age and years of team control remaining should appeal to the Twins. They should also appeal to the Pirates. There are recent reports suggesting that even though Pittsburgh could sell this July, they don’t intend to shop Cole, who could still be an asset to a competitive Pirates team in the future. I’m sure they could be talked out of that stance with the right package of prospects, but if I’m the Twins I’m not looking to give up an arm and two legs to net another starting pitcher like Cole.

Relief Pitcher

This is a clear need for the Twins, despite the quiet excellence of Brandon Kintzler and Taylor Rogers at the back end of the bullpen this season. If you compare the Twins’ current late-inning mix with the top-4 relievers of other American League postseason clubs last year, it’s no contest. If the Twins could acquire a setup guy, the complexion of the bullpen would change. I’d even bet that Kintzler would be willing to cede his role in the 9th inning if it meant adding a legitimate closer at the trade deadline.

Marlins

A.J. Ramos, 30 years old, 3.16 ERA (4.20 xFIP)

2018: Arbitration raise

2019: Free agent

Ramos has some closing experience, which I think can be overblown at times. That doesn’t mean it’s valueless, though, since I do believe there’s something different about pitching in the 6th inning and closing out a one-run game with a runner on base. He’s currently making $6.55 million for the Fish, so his raise this winter could be costly.

David Phelps, 30 years old, 3.64 ERA (3.59 xFIP)

2018: Arbitration raise

2019: Free agent

Phelps also has another raise due before he can become a free agent. He’s making $4.6 million this year. His strikeout rate (25.9%), walk rate (9.2%) and ERA don’t jump off the page. He’d be a reasonable addition to the bullpen that could help reduce the expectation on Rogers and Tyler Duffey.

Mets

LHP Jerry Blevins, 33 years old, 3.21 ERA (3.69 xFIP)

2018: $7 million option

2019: Free agent

I thought the Twins should have had some interest in Blevins this winter. The Mets also have Addison Reed, who should attract some attention, but he’ll be a free agent next year so that attention apparently won’t come from the Twins. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported recently that the Mets are open for business and would be willing to listen to offers on Reed, their closer, but Olney also noted that the Mets are more likely to hang onto Blevins and pick up his option for next year.

Padres

LHP Brad Hand, 27 years old, 2.36 ERA (2.92 xFIP)

2018: Arbitration raise

2019: Arbitration raise

2020: Free agent

Hand would likely be an expensive guy to acquire, and I don’t believe that adding a lefty to the bullpen is the highest priority for the Twins. I think their general focus should just be to add a guy who can get big outs late in games. Hand can do that. He’s got two more years left before hitting free agency, which makes me wonder why the Marlins would give up on him so early in his career. If the Padres are willing to deal Hand I’d be willing to listen to their asking price.

Kirby Yates, 30 years old, 2.00 ERA (2.84 xFIP)

2018: Arbitration raise

2019: Arbitration raise

2020: Arbitration raise

2021: Free agent

Yates is probably not a household name. He is experiencing quite a breakout year in San Diego’s bullpen. Unless they think this is the peak of his value, I see no reason to deal him, from their perspective. And if you’re the Twins, giving up a legitimate prospect for a reliever with less than a year of high-level track record seems unappealing.

Giants

George Kontos, 32 years old, 2.90 ERA (3.39 xFIP)

2018: Arbitration raise

2019: Arbitration raise

2020: Free agent

Kontos piqued my interest because of a big uptick in his ability to get swings and misses this year. In the past, he hasn’t been a guy with overly impressive whiff totals (career swinging strike rate of 11.5%). This year, he’s posted a 16.4% swinging strike rate, which isn’t quite Craig Kimbrel territory, but it’s right up there with other great relievers like David Robertson and Andrew Miller.

Swings and misses aren’t everything as a pitcher. But they’re a great place to start if you’re trying to get out of a tight spot in the late innings with runners on base and the game on the line.

White Sox

David Robertson, 32 years old, 3.00 ERA (3.10 xFIP)

2018: $13 million

I fully expect the White Sox to listen to offers. They’re currently in last place in the division, they’re 10 games under .500, and they traded Chris Sale and Adam Eaton this winter in a plain sign that they’re focused on the future. Dangling the closer in trade talks should entice other clubs. Being a sportswriter, I believe that I’m contractually obligated to mention that trades within the division are less likely to take place.

Athletics

Sean Doolittle, 30 years old, 3.93 ERA (2.38 xFIP)

2018: $4.35 million

2019: $6 million option

2020: $6.5 million option

In just 18 1/3 innings this year, the A’s reliever with a multi-year contract owns a great 38.6% strikeout rate and a similarly great 2.9% walk rate. Opponents are hitting .176 against him and frankly I’m surprised to see his ERA as high as it is considering those other factors. You don’t have to squint hard to see Oakland as sellers. I do have a harder time seeing them getting the kind of return in a Doolittle trade that would make it worth their while. That’s for other teams to decide, I guess.

Ryan Madson, 36 years old, 2.34 ERA (2.73 xFIP)

2018: $7.5 million

2019: free agent

Madson is the oldest person on my list but the Twins have shown that they’re not afraid to sign contracts with relievers in their mid-30s.

Having all these relievers on this list serves as a reminder that Ryan Pressly just hasn’t met expectations this season. I see his stuff and I think future closer or at least a decent setup man. Then I see his ERA and I think the Twins could use some more bullpen reinforcements. Also, I’d be surprised if Matt Belisle got a lot of high-leverage innings in the second half on a postseason club.

Wild Card

Andrew McCutchen, 30 years old, .283/.369/.510 batting line (.372 wOBA)

2018: $14.5 million option

2019: free agent

Admittedly, this is probably my hottest take of the column. You keep hearing about how crowded the Twins’ outfield situation is but I have my reservations. Eddie Rosario (25) has been great at the plate lately, but he’ll still expand the strike zone more often than most hitters and he’ll take a seat some days against lefties. Max Kepler (24) is an impressive young player but he’s also yet to solve the riddle of lefties on the mound. Byron Buxton (23) could win a Gold Glove in center field and he’s done some good things at the plate in recent games, but he’s still hitting just .209/.283/.303, which is a bad batting line even for an elite defender at a premium position. And then there’s Robbie Grossman (27), who isn’t a great outfielder but is a terrific on-base threat for the Twins. He’s been used primarily as a DH.

So why McCutchen? Well, because the Pirates should be sellers and it might be easier to acquire an outfielder than a great pitcher. Perhaps most importantly: he mashes lefties. The Pirates veteran outfielder struggled mightily (by his standards) last season, and again out of the gates this year. But now his overall batting numbers look strong and his numbers against lefties — .344/.459/.721 – are driving that resurgence.

His presence in the lineup could help balance out a Twins team that frequently sits Joe Mauer and/or Kepler and/or Rosario against lefties, and a little veteran stability could be an added bonus for a young club in the thick of a race for the postseason.

If you want to add an outfielder for free, you’ve got Zack Granite hitting everything in sight in the minor leagues just waiting to be called up. If you’d like to pay a little bit more and don’t mind the awkward roster ramifications of a midseason trade for a good outfielder, then McCutchen is an intriguing name.

