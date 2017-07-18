Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Bartolo Colon’s first Twins start likely won’t be his last

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twins had the eyes of the baseball world on them Tuesday night, when Bartolo Colon made his Minnesota debut against the Yankees. Colon had the first laugh but the Yankees did all the cackling after that, chasing the veteran righty from the game in the 5th inning, winning the game, and finishing the night by reportedly pulling off a blockbuster trade that makes them look like legitimate World Series contenders.

This column, though, is about Bartolo Colon. Here are 5 thoughts about the newest Twins starter, and the oldest one to start a game for the team in Twins history, according to a team spokesperson.

1. Colon was pulled in the 5 th inning and he struck out 3 Yankees hitters.

The highlight was probably the first time Colon faced Aaron Judge, an American League MVP candidate, who struck out looking at this 2-seam fastball that ran back over the plate in the first inning.

“Bartolo was pretty good early,” manager Paul Molitor said. “You could tell he was kind of changing speeds on his fastball a little bit, but had really good late movement. He mixed in a couple changeups and sliders but mostly he was just trying to rely on that 2-seamer, kind of as advertised.”

Colon also struck out Gary Sanchez, who swung over the top of a changeup in the 3rd inning, and Matt Holiday, who swung and missed at a fastball in the 2nd inning.

Of Colon’s 82 pitches Tuesday, six were a swing-and-a-miss. His swinging strike rate has taken a tumble each of the past three seasons, from an already low 6.4% two seasons ago, to 5.5% last year, and now 4.9% this year. His career swinging strike rate is 6.7% percent, and he’s pitched for 20 years in the big leagues, so clearly he can get by without being the big-velocity blow-it-by-‘em guy that he was in his mid-20s.

On the plus side, 53 of his 82 pitches were strikes (64.6%), which is an encouraging sign after he’d walked a bunch of batters with the Braves. Pitching in the big leagues, of course, isn’t as simple as throwing lots of strikes, as Colon is undoubtedly aware. I’m curious to see how this plays out, his strategy of throwing an 89 mph fastball in the strike zone most of the time. If nothing else, it’s a fun story, and it sounds like he earned himself another start against the Dodgers in California.

2. Is Colon an upgrade over the Twins’ current options?

Molitor said that he fully expects Colon to make his next start, which would be Monday on the road against the Dodgers.

Is he the best they’ve got in the 5th spot?

The Twins have a couple of starting pitching prospects in Double-A Chattanooga that fans want to see at some point: Fernando Romero and Stephen Gonsalves. Both have good numbers and come with the luster of being considered a top-10 prospect within the organization. I’m not sure if that ‘some point’ will come before September of this season, though, and their other options are thin.

Including Colon, 11 pitchers have started a game for the Twins this season. Let’s remove four of them right off the bat: Felix Jorge because he’s young, Nik Turley because he succeeded in the minors but it didn’t translate to the big leagues right away, and Adam Wilk and Nick Tepesch because you probably won’t see them again in a Twins uniform. Then there’s Phil Hughes, whose season is almost certainly over after another setback with injuries.

Colon clearly isn’t an upgrade over Ervin Santana or J.O. Berrios. Adalberto Mejia has a 4.22 ERA on the year, and a 2.43 mark in his past 5 outings. He’s Minnesota’a third-best option right now in the rotation.

Kyle Gibson has a 4.98 ERA in his past 10 starts, which includes one real clunker and a bad start against the Mariners. Does Colon constitute an upgrade over Gibson? The former posted an 8.14 ERA in Atlanta before the Braves cut him loose, but I think it’s fair to say that his bad ERA was at least in part attributable to some bad luck.

Still, he hasn’t been a world beater lately. And at 44, it’s only natural to question if Colon’s never-ending gas tank has finally ticked over to empty.

Other guys who could make the next start if the Twins went a different direction? Well, the options are pretty thin.

Hector Santiago is scheduled to pitch a bullpen session on Friday, according to one person with knowledge of the Twins’ plans. So it’d be really surprising if he was ready to return in time to make Monday’s start in the lid lifter of the Dodgers series.

Dillon Gee pitched well in his most recent outing at Triple-A Rochester. If he’s still in the organization next week, he’d be a candidate in my book.

Rule 5 pick Justin Haley can only be out on his rehab assignment for one more week. The Twins will have to make a decision there soon.

“I think everyone’s excited to go out there and see what happens tonight,” Molitor said before the game. “But we’re trying to win, first and foremost. Those things will kind of go hand-in-hand. If he can find a way to hang onto that spot for a while, we’ll see how it goes.”

Molitor wasn’t willing to get too far ahead of himself with that question. Given the alternatives, I think starting Colon again makes sense. Besides, I’m not sure you’d go to the trouble to make the waves the Colon signing generated if you planned to give the veteran just one start in the big leagues. And if that was your plan from the get-go, I’m not sure said veteran would want to take a deal in Minnesota, in the process passing up a chance for a curtain call with the Mets.

3. “I feel happy. I want to thank the team, the fans, for welcoming me with open arms like they did today.”

4. Colon recorded 12 outs, and was given a hearty round of applause for his efforts.

The big guy got 5 outs on the ground, four in the air, and he struck out three Yankees hitters. He gave up 8 hits and didn’t walk anybody.

In games I’ve witnessed at Target Field, that might be the lowest threshold to clear to earn a partial standing ovation from the home crowd. (I get it: it’s a fun story because it’s novel, people like to root for the guy, and there was a lot of build-up for his first start in Minnesota.)

“I think it’ll be fun if he does well,” Molitor said before the game. “He’s a character of the game. And when those guys are contributing I think not only potentially the fans rallying around that type of deal, but the players do, too.”

5. The newest member of the Twins has captured the interest of baseball fans for 20 years.

On Tuesday, we recored a special episode of the Touch 'Em All podcast, in which he had some fun and basically tried to guess how this thing will go for Colon and for the Twins.

