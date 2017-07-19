Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Escobar’s setup, Sano’s shot, Granite’s first RBI

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twins are hanging on in contention for the postseason, and on Wednesday they put a feather in their cap with two simultaneous achievements. They beat a good team, the Yankees—and they beat them at home, no less.

This column presents 5 thoughts from Wednesday’s 6-1 Twins win.

1. The Yankees got to use two of their new toys immediately following a blockbuster trade.

The Twins and Yankees are very close to each other in the win-loss record, but miles apart when it comes to run differential. That is, New York has outscored its opponents by a huge margin (+96), whereas the Twins have managed a winning record despite being outscored(-61). That’s one reason why the Yankees loaded up on a significant trade to add two great relievers for the late innings (David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle), and a third baseman from the White Sox that was rumored to be in the Red Sox’s short-term plans (Todd Frazier).

Frazier pinch hit in the 7th inning and struck out against Twins reliever Tyler Duffey. Later, Trevor Hildenberger hit him in his second plate appearance with the Yankees.

Kahnle also got into the game, and was pumping fastballs at 99 mph to Twins hitters. He pitched a clean 9th inning with the Yankees already trailing 6-1. The implications of having a super-dominant bullpen in the regular season are interesting. The implications of having that good-night bullpen in the postseason are fascinating.

The Yankees (48-45) are betting on the present version of their team, and were willing to send at least one good prospect the other way to get the deal done. The Twins (48-46) have made it sound in their public comments like they’re not willing to make a similar bet.

2. Miguel Sano changed the game in the 2nd inning with a home run, his second in as many games.

Sano’s three-run blast put the Twins up 6-0, and that kind of margin has got to inspire confidence in a young starting pitcher like J.O. Berrios. Sano fell into an 0-2 count, but then he refused to lose his balance and got a bit of a hanging breaking ball. He crushed it.

That’s the 23rd homer this season for Sano, and that doesn’t include all the long balls he hit on his way to a runner-up finish in this year’s home run derby. People probably came to the park to see derby winner Aaron Judge this week. But it was Sano that put on a show against the Yankees.

3. Sano’s homer wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for Eduardo Escobar’s RBI single that preceded the big blast.

Escobar has had a nice offensive season for an extra player – he’s hitting .273/.322/.435 in somewhat limited action (233 plate appearances). With Jorge Polanco struggling, you wonder if Escobar will get more of a chance to crack the lineup, although it’s the surer-handed Ehire Adrianza who’s getting the extra looks at shortstop right now.

With Joe Mauer out of the lineup Wednesday (day game, left-handed starter on the mound), Miguel Sano played first base, which opened up third base for Escobar. After a run of Zach Granite hitting second post-all-star break, manager Paul Molitor decided to drop Granite to the bottom of the order and put Escobar in the second spot between Brian Dozier and Sano.

Escobar walked to the plate with the Twins up 2-0, and he barely got a piece of a 2-strike changeup to foul it into the dirt. If he misses that pitch, or if the catcher grabs the foul ball, the inning is over and the Twins have to go back to the field content with a 2-run inning. But Escobar got enough of it to foul it off and keep the plate appearance alive. The next pitch he lined a run-scoring single up the middle to get Sano to the plate.

Sano delivered in a big way.

“The little things in the game, and how they can kind of change directions,” manager Paul Molitor said after the game. “There’s a lot of calls that are made or not made—hopefully when you get an extra pitch you take advantage.”

As Molitor pointed out, the foul-tip call is an unreviewable play, but you could hear the foul and see that it got dirt, so the game of inches – centimeters, really – went the Twins’ way this time.

4. Zach Granite picked up his first career RBI with a hit in the 2nd inning.

It was a big inning for the Twins, with 6 runs to knock the Yankees down and win two out of three games in the series. It also was a big hit for Granite, who hadn’t had much to show for his time at the plate in the big leagues to that point.

The speedy outfielder had posted great offensive numbers in the minor leagues, earning a call-up just before the all-star break. With Byron Buxton on the disabled list, Granite has had a chance to play center field and get more time than the Twins might have expected two weeks ago.

In the score sheets handed out in the press box, there are three stats next to a player’s name: batting average, home runs and RBIs. (Yes, that’s a limited glimpse at a player’s offensive contributions, but ignore that for a moment to allow me to make this point.) Granite’s line entering play Wednesday read .091-0-0, and it precipitated his drop from second to ninth in the batting order. I don’t know if any of that was in the rookie’s head — we’re not talking very many plate appearances here — but I do know that it gets hard to ignore the numbers on the scoreboard next to your name if things aren’t going well initially.

With two outs and two Twins on base, Granite took a strike and then poked the second pitch of the at-bat into center field, which brought home two Twins runners. That may have gotten the proverbial monkey off the team’s proverbial back after a recent drought with runners in scoring position. It also may have uplifted the rookie centerfielder.

5. Berrios was good for 6 2/3 innings, and kept the Yankees in check despite some early shakiness.

Berrios had a very short start in the first start back from the break on Friday, and you could call any game the rest of the season against a postseason contender an important start.

He was better Wednesday. In the 2nd inning, Berrios walked Didi Gregorious on four pitches. Then he threw two more balls to Clint Frazier, and catcher Chris Gimenez decided to go have a word with Berrios. He appeared to be looking back at where his stride foot (left) landed each time he delivered a pitch. Frazier lined the next pitch into right field to put Yankees on first and second base. Then Garrett Cooper did Berrios a favor and popped out in foul territory on the first pitch of his at-bat.

Berrios got ahead of Austin Romine 0-2—but then he lost him and walked the No. 8 hitter on four consecutive pitches outside the strike zone. Pitching coach Neil Allen jogged to the mound to say a few words, and Berrios eventually got out of the inning unharmed with a two-out ground ball to escape trouble.

He settled after that, started missing some bats with his curve ball, and got through 6 scoreless innings before allowing his only run in the 7th inning. Berrios said that his trainer from Puerto Rico, Josue Lionel, is in town for the week to help the young pitcher with his body and his flexibility. Manager Paul Molitor said the Twins had worked on an unspecified mechanical issue with Berrios, which was causing him to not deliver in a straight line to the plate. That in turn was hampering the quality of some of his pitches, perhaps most notably the breaking ball.

He had an effective outing Wednesday, so perhaps the combination of the two factors helped get him through the bump in the road of his past few starts.

Like baseball? Find Derek on Facebook.