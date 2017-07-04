Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Gibson’s longest start, Gladden on the field, Kintzler’s close call

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twins hung on to win a compelling game, 5-4, on America’s Independence Day after a Target Field fireworks display Monday night.

Albert Pujols hit a booming home run and Twins closer Brandon Kintzler made things interesting in the 9th inning before he slammed the door shut on the Angels with a clutch groundball double play.

This column presents 5 thoughts from Tuesday’s game.

1. Brandon Kintzler walked the tight rope in the 9th inning of a game the Twins won, 5-4.

He allowed a two-strike base hit to Andrelton Simmons, walked Nick Franklin, and then got a ground ball that had a chance to erase an extra base runner by way of the double play. Fill-in shortstop Ehire Adrianza fielded it, but fill-in second baseman Eduardo Escobar wasn’t quite to the second-base bag yet, so Adrianza took it upon himself to try to turn two by tagging the base and throwing to Joe Mauer at first base. The throw was not in time to get a speedy Ben Revere.

Simmons scored and the Angels were threating to tie the game in the 9th inning. But then Kintzler did what did so well last season: he got a ground ball in a critical situation.

Martin Maldonado grounded a ball to third baseman Miguel Sano, who had a good day in the field, and Sano started a 5-4-3 double play to complete a Twins win.

It looked a little dicey at one point, but Kintzler recovered in time to record his 22nd save in 25 chances (88%). Dating back to last year when Kintzler took over the job from the chain of Glen Perkins to Kevin Jepsen to closer-by-committee, the Twins’ new closer has converted 39 saves in 45 tries, an impressive 87% save conversion rate.

There’s a case to be made for Kintzler as a worthy all-star selection if any room opens up on the American League pitching staff.

2. Kyle Gibson pitched 6 2/3 innings good innings Tuesday, which is a welcomed boost to a staff that could use all the good pitching it can get its hands on.

Actually, Gibson’s quietly been a stabilizing force in the rotation over his past 8 starts, following a downright awful start to the year for the right-hander. Gibson, a former first-round pick, carried an 8.20 ERA through his first 6 starts, which was enough to force the Twins’ hand into making a surprising roster move by optioning Gibson to the minor leagues, despite a couple years of experience in the big leagues.

Gibson was recalled a couple weeks later and was lit up in his first start back with the Twins, to the tune of 6 earned runs in 5 innings against the Orioles in Baltimore. It wasn’t looking great. Since that start, Gibson’s been a useful starter on a pitching staff that really needs somebody to step up to fill in behind Ervin Santana and J.O. Berrios.

Gibson went 6 2/3 innings before walking Ben Revere to prompt manager Paul Molitor to go pull Gibson from his deepest start – and perhaps his best – of the season. Until that final batter, Gibson had done a good job of filling up the strike zone against an Angels lineup that isn’t at full strength without superstar Mike Trout. Of his 102 pitches Tuesday, 67 were strikes (66%).

“I thought Gibby again showed progress,” Molitor said. “When he ran into trouble was when he was trying to get a little too fine, but I think overall he threw the ball well today and got us fairly deep.”

Afterward, Gibson talked about the importance of clearing his mind, to not allow passing thoughts to dial up the pressure in a situation that’s probably already stressful enough.

“It’s a little difficult,” Gibson said, “but it’s just the kind of mindset I’ve been trying to have. Try not to put too much pressure on each outing, on needing a zero every inning, and really just trying to go out there and compete. That’s kind of helped clear me up a little bit, to go out there and not focus on the end result as much as the process.”

On Tuesday he was getting ahead of hitters and getting swinging strikes in some key spots. Gibson was asked if it’s easier to calm his mind when he’s throwing a slider for strikes and getting swings and misses. He said that the two play off each other – his renewed mindset has allowed his slider and changeup to play better, and in turn those two pitches can combine with fastball to breed the confidence to not worry about what the overall season numbers look like at this point.

In turn, each decent outing recently has made his overall numbers this season improve. In the 8 starts since that bad outing in Baltimore, Gibson has permitted 20 runs in 46 innings, an ERA of 3.91. Admittedly, that’s cherry-picking a small number of starts. The point is that on Tuesday, Gibson didn’t pitch like a guy who has a 6.00 ERA. I’m guessing that given what they’ve seen from Gibson in the past – and considering their need for starting pitching — the Twins would be pleased to take this strike-throwing version with a sub-4.00 ERA.

3. Byron Buxton went 3-for-4 with a home run and a stolen base, an encouraging sign if you’re the Twins.

If the Twins can get Buxton’s bat going and add it to a guy who already features a Gold Glove-caliber presence in center field, they’ll be in business—big time.

The problem so far has been that for every time Buxton flashed the offensive potential that would make him a legitimate all-around superstar, he’s gone out afterward and shown that it’s just a tease. At least for now, anyway. Buxton entered Tuesday’s start with an ugly batting line of .195/.272/.280 (.249 Weighted On-Base Average). He entered play Tuesday making contact on 70% of his swings, which is one of the lowest rates in the league among hitters not known for their power.

Tuesday he jumped on a 1-0 fastball from Blake Parker and clubbed it out of the park to left-center field. (Parker had a 1.98 ERA and had surrendered just 1 home run in 145 batters this season before Buxton got him in the 6th inning.) Buxton also singled in the 5th and 8th innings.

4. Brian Dozier was held out of the lineup for a second consecutive day.

Dozier apparently reported back pain Monday, and he was a late scratch from that day’s lineup after he’d originally been penciled into his customary spot as the leadoff-hitting second baseman. Tuesday morning Dozier texted Paul Molitor to let the manager know he was feeling better

“I think when he sends you a text early in the morning, he’s hoping to play,” Molitor said. “I don’t see a need to rush him back out there [Tuesday]. … We’ll try to get him back to the point where he doesn’t just feel better, but he feels 100 percent.”

In addition to his sore back, Dozier had sprained an ankle earlier in the year. I’d wondered at times if it bothered him on the bases or in the field in the weeks after the original injury. Another reporter brought up that idea with the manager before Tuesday’s game and Molitor said he agreed that perhaps that injury had lingered and affected Dozier at times.

After the game, Dozier said he was feeling much better.

Eduardo Escobar replaced Dozier at second base and DH Robbie Grossman bumped Monday’s leadoff hitter Joe Mauer out of the top spot in the order.

5. Dan Gladden served as the ball boy — ball person? — down the left field line Tuesday, while also working the Twins Radio Network broadcast.

During the game, a Twins spokesman pointed out the oddity to the press and referred to Gladden as a “ball Dazzle.”

You can’t make it up.

