When will Bartolo Colon make his Twins debut?

MINNEAPOLIS — Bartolo Colon signed agreed to a minor league contract with the Twins on Friday, and it garnered a metric ton of attention among baseball fans online. Baseball fans generally, because the guy they call Big Sexy is getting another shot in the big leagues; but Twins fans specifically because the show is coming to their team.

So, when will Colon put on a Twins uniform?

The best we can do right now is make an educated guess.

Twins manager Paul Molitor was asked Saturday if he has his starting rotation figured out for after the All-Star break. Here are the four names he provided.

Friday @ Houston: J.O. Berrios

Saturday @Houston: Ervin Santana

Sunday @ Houston: Kyle Gibson

Monday home vs. Yankees: Adalberto Mejia

Tuesday home vs. Yankees: ???

Ervin Santana will likely pitch in Tuesday’s All-Star Game, and the Twins’ first game after the break is Friday. (As of Saturday morning, a source said that Santana still doesn’t know if he’s starting the all-star game, but it seems more likely that Chris Sale of the Red Sox would be the first American League pitcher in the game.)

The good news for anybody that can’t wait to see Colon make his Twins debut is that he could be lined up to be that 5th starter.

Triple-A Rochester begins post-break play on Thursday, and indications are that Colon could be the guy to make that start for the Red Wings. Skip ahead the customary four days to rest, and Colon would be in line to pitch Tuesday, July 18. That happens to be the first day the Twins haven’t announced a starter. It’s a home game against the Yankees. It could be the start of the Twins’ chapter of The Bartolo Colon era.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves. Here are some other factors to consider:

–Phil Hughes started the year as a starting pitcher, but pain and performance have bumped him to the bullpen. Based on his usage so far, it doesn’t seem to me like the Twins are fighting to get him stretched out to become a starter again this year. It’s always possible, so it’s something to consider, but if we’re putting percentages on it, I think it’s much more like that Colon makes that Tuesday start than Hughes.

–Hector Santiago is on the DL with upper back pain. He won’t throw before the all-star break, a Twins spokesman said. His last start was July 2. It’s possible he could come off the DL for that Tuesday start. Given how he pitched before he hit the DL, it’s also possible the Twins will want to see him go out on a rehab stint before he could return to the rotation. And it’s no sure thing that he’ll be ready to by then, anyway. So again, if we’re putting percentages on it, I think a Colon start seems more likely than one from Santiago.

–Dillon Gee remains in the organization. He posted a 3.88 ERA in Triple-A for the Rangers this year, and put up a 4.15 ERA in 13 innings for Texas before he was cut loose and signed with the Twins. It’s possible he could be the guy to make that first start for the Red Wings after the break, which would have him in line for a Tuesday start with the Twins.

I’m not ready to call it yet. The Twins haven’t announced it. But the evidence does seem to point to the possibility of Colon making his Twins debut on Tuesday at Target Field against the Yankees.