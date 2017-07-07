Zack Granite will get his chance; Twins call up speedy outfielder from Triple-A

The Twins have called up outfielder Zack Granite from Triple-A Rochester. Granite will be activated in time for Saturday’s game against the Orioles. To create space on the 25-man roster, Felix Jorge was sent back to Double-A Chattanooga following his short start Friday.

Granite has played extremely well for the Red Wings. In 59 games at Rochester, he’s slashing .360/.412/.492 with 15 stolen bases. The Twins Minor League Player of the Year last season, Granite can play all three outfield positions and could also be used as a pinch runner late in games.

“Give him an opportunity, a little bit of a reward for maybe being the best player in that league this year,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “It’ll just supplement us here. We’re in a position roster-wise to add a position player; we’re pretty well protected pitching-wise heading into the [all-star] break.”

“I know that at least I get another defender, I get a good base runner, pinch hitter. We’ll see if we can get him a start here somewhere along the way,” he said.

Molitor said that Granite was slated to be in the Triple-A All-Star game, but he’ll miss that to join the Twins.

Granite’s first stay in the big leagues could be a short one. With Joe Mauer eligible to come off the disabled list on July 15, Granite may be sent back to Rochester when Mauer returns. With Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario and Robbie Grossman entrenched in the outfield, Granite will have a hard time getting consistent at bats in Minnesota. Nevertheless, he’s highly deserving of the call-up, and in the short term will give the Twins a nice option off the bench.