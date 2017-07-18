Zulgad: A big letdown: Colon knocked out after looking good early but veteran likely here to stay

MINNEAPOLIS – Bartolo Colon’s first start as a Twin began with such promise.

Facing Aaron Judge with two outs in the first inning on Tuesday night at Target Field, the 44-year-old righthander worked the Yankees rookie slugger to a 1-2 count before delivering a two-seam fastball that plate umpire Scott Barry called strike three.

The pitch that froze Judge registered 86.4 miles per hour. The announced crowd of 33,114 greeted the strikeout as if “The Big Sexy” had hit triple digits on the radar gun.

Colon followed his 1-2-3, nine-pitching first inning by striking out Matt Holliday to open the second and then recorded another strikeout, this time was it was Gary Sanchez, to end the third. Strike three to Sanchez was a 79-mile-per-hour changeup that qualified as glorious slop.

The Twins led 2-0 and the 5-foot-11, 285-pound Colon looked far more like the pitcher who had thrived with the Mets a year ago than he did the guy who got shelled as a member of the Atlanta Braves this season.

And then Twins fans saw why Atlanta decided to pull the plug on Colon’s one-year, $12.5 million contract after only 13 starts.

Colon faced six batters in the fourth, giving up three hits and a run, before unraveling in the fifth. Ronald Torreyes, the ninth hitter in the Yankees’ lineup, singled up the middle, Brett Gardner doubled to left to puts runners on second and third and Sanchez doubled to left to score both runners.

Reliever Ryan Pressly gave up a single to Judge that scored Sanchez. Colon’s final line in his first big-league start since June 28: Four innings, four runs, eight hits, no walks and three strikeouts. He threw 82 pitches, 53 for strikes, in a 6-3 loss to the Yankees.

Colon’s line was nearly identical to the one lefthander Nik Turley posted in his first start for the Twins on June 11 in San Francisco. The only difference was that Turley struck out one more batter. Turley did not get a decision in that 13-8 loss before losing his next two starts. That earned Turley a ticket back to Triple-A Rochester.

Colon isn’t in jeopardy of suffering the same fate as Turley, at least when it comes to returning to the Red Wings. Pitching in his 20th big-league season and for his 10th team, Colon is attempting to keep alive a major-league career that was on life support after he went 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA in Atlanta.

While the Mets tried to get Colon back after Atlanta designated him for assignment, Colon decided to sign with the Twins in part because of his relationship with fellow starter Ervin Santana. It is likely Colon also was promised by the Twins that he would get every opportunity to stick around for the remainder of this season.

It’s fair to point out that Colon didn’t get much help from the Twins’ hitters on Tuesday. Minnesota continued its post All-Star Game slump with runners in scoring position by going for 2-for-18. That dropped the Twins to 8-for-60 with runners in scoring position since the break. Minnesota had a chance for a big first inning Tuesday but Max Kepler fouled to third with the bases loaded and, after Robbie Grossman walked to force in a run, Eddie Rosario struck out swinging.

Santana has been the Twins best starter, Jose Berrios has gone 8-3 with a 3.70 ERA in 12 starts since being called up in May and Adalberto Mejia has put together a run of respectable outings.

After that it’s become open auditions. Hector Santiago got off to a good start before slumping and then battling injuries and no one knows what they are going to get from Kyle Gibson from start to start. Santana, Berrios and Mejia are the only Twins’ starters with ERAs below 5.00.

How starved are Twins fans to see a fourth or fifth starter put together a halfway decent outing? Colon received a loud ovation from the Target Field patrons when manager Paul Molitor came out to get him with the score tied 3-3.

Yes, Colon had given up three consecutive hits and six hits over the past two innings, but he also had spent the first three innings using his pinpoint control and mid-to-high 80s fastballs to keep the Yankees off balance and provide hope that he might have something left.

Even if he doesn’t, it’s unlikely the Twins will be pulling the plug on “The Big Sexy” experiment anytime soon.