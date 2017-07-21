Zulgad: Twins brain trust attempts to balance improving in 2017 while keeping key pieces for future

Twelve days from baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline, approximately an hour of the “Mackey & Judd” show Thursday morning was spent discussing what it might take for the Twins to pry coveted righthander Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics.

These conversations can be great fun this time of year, especially with the Twins sitting only a half-game back of slumping Cleveland in the American League Central.

Should the Twins consider packaging outfielder Eddie Rosario, top prospect Nick Gordon and maybe one other piece? What about Rosario and a top pitching prospect, such as Stephen Gonsalves or Fernando Romero, along with another prospect?

Gray likely would not make the Twins a World Series contender for 2017, but the argument for considering this type of move is that he would provide a significant boost to the rotation and remain under team control through the 2019 season.

The reality is that Gray likely will end up going to a 2017 World Series contender like the Houston Astros for a significant return of young talent.

The Twins, who two weeks ago picked up Bartolo Colon off the scrapheap and gave him a start Tuesday, are now reportedly closing in on a deal with the Atlanta Braves to acquire 31-year-old lefthander Jaime Garcia. The trade will send prospects to the Braves, according to the Star Tribune.

While the identity of those prospects is not yet known, it’s safe to say that Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey wouldn’t be parting with anyone he considered to be an essential part of the future for his ball club.

Garcia would help bolster a Twins rotation that features Ervin Santana, Jose Berrios, Adalberto Mejia and little else. Minnesota has used 11 different starting pitchers and that group has combined for a subpar 4.91 ERA, placing them ahead of only the White Sox (4.98) and Baltimore (5.85) in the American League.

Garcia, who spent his first eight seasons pitching for St. Louis, has battled injury issues in the past and went 10-13 with a 4.67 ERA in 32 games and 30 starts in 2016 for the Cardinals.

Traded to the Braves last December, Garcia is 3-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 17 starts pitching in the final season of a contract that is paying him $12 million. After a four-start stretch in which he gave up 23 earned runs and had a 9.41 ERA, Garcia rebounded with a seven-inning performance in which he surrendered one run, four hits and struck out seven while walking three in a 7-1 victory last Sunday against Arizona.

The Twins’ unexpected success this summer, coupled with Cleveland’s inability to pull away in the division, has created an interesting and unexpected situation for Falvey and general manager Thad Levine.

Instead of having the freedom to attempt to deal Santana to add to the farm system, the Twins find themselves trying to make moves to strengthen the roster for 2017 while not subtracting any important pieces for the coming years.

This annoys many fans who consider Falvey and Levine to have picked up where former general manager Terry Ryan left off. This is silly considering the Twins’ new brass already has shown itself to have a much different approach from the previous administration.

While Falvey and Levine likely would admit they are pleasantly surprised to see the Twins this close to first place, it has changed their expected plan as the trade deadline nears.

The question Falvey and Levine have had to deal with in recent weeks is exactly how much they want to alter that plan? Getting a guy like Gray would create a big splash, but would come at a substantial price. Getting Garcia isn’t going to cause as much excitement but shows a willingness to address a weakness without abandoning the long-term plan.