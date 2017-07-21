Zulgad: Twins brain trust attempts to balance improving in 2017 while keeping key pieces for future

LISTEN NOW

twins

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd July 21, 2017 7:59 am

Twelve days from baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline, approximately an hour of the “Mackey & Judd” show Thursday morning was spent discussing what it might take for the Twins to pry coveted righthander Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics.

These conversations can be great fun this time of year, especially with the Twins sitting only a half-game back of slumping Cleveland in the American League Central.

Should the Twins consider packaging outfielder Eddie Rosario, top prospect Nick Gordon and maybe one other piece? What about Rosario and a top pitching prospect, such as Stephen Gonsalves or Fernando Romero, along with another prospect?

Gray likely would not make the Twins a World Series contender for 2017, but the argument for considering this type of move is that he would provide a significant boost to the rotation and remain under team control through the 2019 season.

The reality is that Gray likely will end up going to a 2017 World Series contender like the Houston Astros for a significant return of young talent.

The Twins, who two weeks ago picked up Bartolo Colon off the scrapheap and gave him a start Tuesday, are now reportedly closing in on a deal with the Atlanta Braves to acquire 31-year-old lefthander Jaime Garcia. The trade will send prospects to the Braves, according to the Star Tribune.

While the identity of those prospects is not yet known, it’s safe to say that Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey wouldn’t be parting with anyone he considered to be an essential part of the future for his ball club.

Garcia would help bolster a Twins rotation that features Ervin Santana, Jose Berrios, Adalberto Mejia and little else. Minnesota has used 11 different starting pitchers and that group has combined for a subpar 4.91 ERA, placing them ahead of only the White Sox (4.98) and Baltimore (5.85) in the American League.

Garcia, who spent his first eight seasons pitching for St. Louis, has battled injury issues in the past and went 10-13 with a 4.67 ERA in 32 games and 30 starts in 2016 for the Cardinals.

Traded to the Braves last December, Garcia is 3-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 17 starts pitching in the final season of a contract that is paying him $12 million. After a four-start stretch in which he gave up 23 earned runs and had a 9.41 ERA, Garcia rebounded with a seven-inning performance in which he surrendered one run, four hits and struck out seven while walking three in a 7-1 victory last Sunday against Arizona.

The Twins’ unexpected success this summer, coupled with Cleveland’s inability to pull away in the division, has created an interesting and unexpected situation for Falvey and general manager Thad Levine.

Instead of having the freedom to attempt to deal Santana to add to the farm system, the Twins find themselves trying to make moves to strengthen the roster for 2017 while not subtracting any important pieces for the coming years.

This annoys many fans who consider Falvey and Levine to have picked up where former general manager Terry Ryan left off. This is silly considering the Twins’ new brass already has shown itself to have a much different approach from the previous administration.

While Falvey and Levine likely would admit they are pleasantly surprised to see the Twins this close to first place, it has changed their expected plan as the trade deadline nears.

The question Falvey and Levine have had to deal with in recent weeks is exactly how much they want to alter that plan? Getting a guy like Gray would create a big splash, but would come at a substantial price. Getting Garcia isn’t going to cause as much excitement but shows a willingness to address a weakness without abandoning the long-term plan.

Twins
  • davidborton

    Well structured framing to the situation the FO faces this July. Too many fans are part of a generation that are into instant everything. Instant oatmeal, new couch now, buy me a car Dad, where is my promotion – been here 6 months.
    I wish to see this club build just as Houston, Cleveland and Cubs rebuilt. I am comfortable with FO leadership. Time, talent, some $$, better player development in the minors. Twins can get there. But not instantly.

    • Kevanyon

      This has nothing to do with millennials and everything to do with people who DO and DO NOT understand baseball. I agree with you that the twins need to build this team but don’t blame a generation blame ignorance.

      • davidborton

        The FO has two concerns. On-field performance and seats in the stands. Ignore one of them at their peril.

        • Kevanyon

          I hope they understand they can either fill the seats in the stands for the next 3 months or the next 3 years. As a loyal fan I prefer the latter.

          • davidborton

            Well said.

    • Jordan Musser

      Well said. People are forgetting the fact that by adding Garcia we are actually getting better without giving up much.

      I have a hard time trying to understand how anyone thinks we are a “World Series” contender with a nearly 5.00 ERA from our starting pitching and a bullpen that is held together with Elmers glue and scotch tape. Other than Kintzler our BP is a disaster. And Kintzler isn’t a done deal either as he is constantly putting runners on and flirting with disaster.

      Our hitting is fine, we could use maybe one more bat… WHY THE HELL hasn’t Park been promoted is beyond me… But we need pitching, pitching and more pitching. Good pitching beats good hitting every day of the week. If we had Santana, Berrios and say Kershaw or Sale or Even Kluber I’d say ok we have a chance at winning it all, but the BP still needs to be addressed. Would you trust any of them holding a 3-2 or 2-1 lead in the 7th, 8th or 9th innings in the ALCS or WS? I sure as hell wouldn’t.

      • davidborton

        BP. Kintzler only? Rogers is running at .232 and a 1.10 wHIP. Keep an eye on Hildenberger. He has stuff and has bright future.
        Bats? Too many RISP left on.

        • Jordan Musser

          Hildenberger is the only one of those three that almost averages a k per inning. To expect similar success for Rogers and Kintzler in the coming years would be hard unless they miss more bats with their pitches.

      • Kevanyon

        Park’s batting line is average for a AAA baller. Only 6 HRs all year on 77 Ks at 261 ABs. There is a reason they have called up Vargas over Park all year.

        • Jordan Musser

          So Park who missed time early in season and is batting .261 with 6 hr’s is passed up for Vargas who isn’t even hitting his weight at .216 with 4hrs? What’s your merit, philosophy, reasoning as to why Park is looked over?

          The main issue I see with Park is he strikes out way too much. But his numbers are better than Vargas other than the K’s.

          • davidborton

            I don’t know. Guessing.
            – Guy is 31. How much future is there? Why Ryan signed him beats the feathers out of me.
            – Vargas is 26.
            – FO wants to see if Vargas has what it takes to play MLB for the ballplayer with more remaining years.
            (I think you may have grabbed Vargas’ Intl League stats; not MLB – I didn’t look it up)

          • Kevanyon

            You have a good point. It probably comes down to Vargas is on the 40 man roster and Park isn’t.

        • davidborton

          He got off to a terrible, horrid start after rehab. Has been on a torrid pace to get it up to a current .261.

  • Mike Link

    Garcia will be the 29th pitcher to throw for the Twins this year, but the two best prospects – Romero and Gonsalves have not been here – does that make sense? Garcia is pretty underwhelming and does not have stats that say he will add much in the two months he is here. We have demonstrated many times over the years that marginal (I am being kind) pitchers from the NL do not do well here – remember Kevin Correia? Mike Pelfrey? Bartolo Colon? I am not angry by this decision, but I am not pleased either. I want talent that exceeds what might be in the MiLB teams.

  • Tim P. Mc Lellan

    This year is more of an evaluation year for the new front office. Being in a pennant race is a bonus and getting to the World Series is a longshot. If they can pick up Garcia for some real low level prospects, I see no harm but nothing in our top 10 prospects. Remember the White Sox are reloading big time and soon the Tigers will be too.

    • davidborton

      Tigers reloading? Look at their contracts. They are underwater like Florida mortgages.




