Byron Buxton named American League Player of the Week

Byron Buxton became the eighth player in Twins history to hit three home runs in a single game on Sunday. On Monday, the center fielder earned some well-deserved recognition when he was named American League Player of the Week.

This came after Buxton hit .333/.343/.818 with five home runs, including the three in Toronto on Sunday, and 10 runs batted in in eight games.

Buxton, the second-overall pick in the 2012 draft, has been one of the best center fielders in baseball since arriving in the big leagues in 2015. However, he has struggled at the plate for much of that time.

In early July, he was hitting .195/.272/.280 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 78 games. Since then, he is hitting .356/.391/.653 with nine homers and 23 RBIs in 33 games.

Buxton is hitting .249/.311/.404 with 13 home runs and 37 RBI in 111 games this season.