Field smoothly and carry a big stick: Jorge Polanco is feeling it at the plate right now

MINNEAPOLIS – Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco made a dazzling play to his backhand in the 2nd inning of Tuesday’s series opener against the White Sox. With a runner on first base and two outs, the speedy Tim Anderson hit a ball between Polanco and third baseman Eduardo Escobar, which Polanco ranged far to his right to glove, and with no chance of a play at first base, Polanco smoothly turned and fired a strike to Brian Dozier at second base to force out the runner and end the inning.

It caught starting pitcher Ervin Santana’s attention and it set the stage for the rest of Polanco’s evening. Polanco kept up his power surge Tuesday, with two home runs against the White Sox in a 6-4 Twins win. He’s now hit 6 home runs in his past 9 games. Tuesday’s two homers “were first-row-type jobs,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said with a smirk, “but they’re still homers so we’ll take ‘em.”

The young shortstop is busy getting his season back on track, after a dreadful stretch that earned him a spot on Paul Molitor’s bench in late July. In August, though, he’s not only reclaimed his job. He’s helped carry the Twins back into postseason contention. Polanco, a switch-hitter, homered from the left side of the plate in the 3rd inning off James Shields. Then he went deep again in the 7th inning off lefty reliever Aaron Bummer. Polanco now joins a fairly exclusive club. He’s the fifth switch hitter in Twins history to hit a home run from both sides of the plate, according to the Twins. He joined a group that includes Kennys Vargas, Ryan Doumit, Chili Davis and Roy Smalley.

If you’re not a fan of the Chicago White Sox, you might find this bit of trivia interesting. Polanco now has 9 home runs on the season, and 7 of them have come against the White Sox. Here are the other South Siders that Polanco has taken deep this year: Shields, Lucas Giolito, Carson Fulmer, Derek Holland and Jose Quintana (before he was traded to the Cubs).

Molitor said before the game that his shortstop’s hot month of August has a lot to do with the fact that he’s being more selective at the plate. It’s not a new swing, Molitor said after the game, but rather an enhanced ability to stop chasing off-speed pitches outside the strike zone – and fastballs at the top end of the strike zone.

“Yeah, that’s true,” Polanco said of their constructive criticism. “I’m trying to get my pitch and eliminate swinging at bad pitches, and I think it’s going well.”

He credited both Twins hitting coaches – James Rowson and Rudy Hernandez – as well as Molitor with helping him shake the bad habit of expanding his strike zone. “They [saw that] and they tell me I was swinging at bad pitches, so I got to go back and try to swing at my pitch.”

Since Aug. 1, Polanco has really turned it on at the plate. He’s hitting .378/.411/.656 with 20 RBIs in 98 plate appearances. And those numbers don’t include Tuesday’s big night at the plate for Polanco. His offensive explosion has come at a good time for the Twins, who looked ready to bow out of the race for the postseason after trading away a starter and closer at the non-waiver trade deadline at the end of July. Since those trades, they’ve done the opposite. The Twins have stood tall in August and currently hold a Wild Card spot in the American League.

It’s also come at a good time – in a prove-it year – for the 24-year old Polanco. At the trade deadline, he was hitting just .213/.265/.305 with shaky defense at shortstop. That kind of performance would almost certainly qualify him for a demotion to the minor leagues, if he had any minor league options left on his contract.

“He’s feeling good about his game,” Molitor said. “He made some really nice defensive plays, too. As of late, he’s been an important part of our overall team the way he’s swinging the bat and the way he’s playing defense.”