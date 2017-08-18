Gardenhire just visiting, but Arizona bench coach returns to Target Field both healthy and happy

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twins had gone 70-92 in 2014 – their fourth consecutive season of 92 or more losses – when the decision to fire Ron Gardenhire as manager was made.

Paul Molitor, who had been on Gardenhire’s coaching staff in 2014, was selected for the job, beating out Boston bench coach Torey Lovullo and Twins minor league manager Doug Mientkiewicz.

Gardenhire, who had led the Twins to six American League titles in 13 years as manager, remained on the club’s payroll but was no longer in the dugout. He spent last season as a special assistant to general manager Terry Ryan.

Ryan was fired during the Twins’ 103-loss season in 2016, and Gardenhire’s two-year absence from the dugout came to an end in early November when he was hired as the Arizona Diamondbacks’ bench coach.

Arizona had gone 69-93, finishing 22 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, causing a big shakeup that included the dismissal of former Twin Chip Hale as manager.

Lovullo, the same guy who was runner-up to replace Gardenhire in Minnesota, got the job as the Diamondbacks manager and hired Gardy.

The results have been positive to date. Arizona entered Friday’s three-game interleague series against the Twins with a 67-54 record and tied with Colorado for second place in the NL West. That put the two teams 19 games behind the otherworldly Dodgers but tied for the lead in the NL wild card race.

Gardenhire, who is second all-time to Tom Kelly in wins among Twins managers, was sitting in the visitor’s dugout for the first time on Friday as he talked to the Twin Cities media. “It’s been fun,” he said. “It’s kind of on a trial basis. I took the job just to see what it was like and Torey was nice enough to give me the job. It’s a good baseball team here and a really good bunch of guys. It’s nice being back on the field.”

Gardenhire, who will turn 60 on Oct. 24, has reasons to be appreciative that go beyond being back in a big-league uniform. Gardenhire was diagnosed with prostate cancer during a physical just before spring training and had surgery in April that kept him away from the team for five weeks. He returned to the Diamondbacks in mid-May.

“My health is good,” Gardenhire said. “I had a blood test today and it came back good. It’s just kind of an ongoing thing now. Once a year probably get checked out. But the doctor said everything looks great. I feel good and just am going on about my business.”

The Twins welcomed back Gardenhire before the game and he received a nice ovation from those in attendance as he came out to home plate and acknowledged the cheers. Twins president Dave St. Peter then presented Gardenhire with a $180,000 check as a donation to fight prostate cancer on behalf of the team.

Gardenhire, who looks far healthier than he did in his later years with the Twins, will be in town this weekend as the team inducts former outfielder Michael Cuddyer (Saturday) and former general manager Andy MacPhail into the team’s Hall of Fame.

Cuddyer’s success came with Gardenhire in the dugout, so the timing of Arizona’s visit couldn’t have been better.

“That’s what’s really cool, the weekend,” Gardenhire said. “Getting to see a bunch of things up here, talking to a lot of people. Michael, of course, obviously one of our great players who I had the opportunity to manage for quite a while. That’s pretty neat. I’m happy that I’m here for it.”