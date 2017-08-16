Glen Perkins says he’s ‘ready to go’ with Twins on Thursday or Friday

Glen Perkins is nearing a return to the Major Leagues more than a year after his shoulder surgery and 16 months after he last pitched in a game for the Twins.

It must have been quite a trip.

The former Twins closer and three-time all-star joined the Mackey & Judd show on 1500ESPN on Wednesday morning. The expectation is that he’ll be activated this week after three outings in Double-A Chattanooga concluded his rehab regiment.

“I’m ready to go,” Perkins said in the radio interview. “I think I’m where I would be had this been the end of spring training. … Hopefully, some of the experience that I have, and the knowledge of hitters and just how to pitch up here will help me as I continue to sand out those rough edges that I have left.”

Here’s the full interview

It’s been a trying process that tested Perkins’ patience at times, he’s said. But now the finish line is in sight and his fastball back to at least 90 mph, according to sources with the Twins.

“Multiple times that I thought [I’d never be back]. It was never, I’m going to quit trying. It was just that I’d done all this stuff and it [wasn’t] working,” Perkins said. “…I persevered, I fought through, I battled and I’m thankful for all the people around me did. All the trainers I’ve had at the different levels, up here [in Minnesota] and in Florida.”

“It’s been a weird month and a half just from how rehab had gone to how it’s gone now. I’ve felt better almost every day that I’ve gone out to play catch. Not just, ‘Oh, I can play catch,’ but like improvement. And every time I pitch I’ve felt improvement,” Perkins said. “On the other side of the coin I’m, like, waiting because I’ve had so many setbacks, and every time I thought I was getting over the hump and I didn’t, that I’m waiting for it to not feel good one day. And thankfully every time I’ve gone in to play catch or pitch it’s been good.”

Perkins pitched for the Lookouts on Thursday, and then in back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday.

It’s not clear what his role will be, as manager Paul Molitor is playing musical chairs with the closer’s role ever since all-star closer Brandon Kintzler was traded to the Washington Nationals. The role isn’t the most important thing to Perkins, he said Wednesday.

“I just want to come in and be a part of [the postseason race]. I don’t expect to come back in and be the guy. I want to help in whatever role that I can help in,” he said.

“I hope I can influence this team in a positive way – on the field, not just off the field,” he said. “And go out and prove some people wrong that doubted whether I was going to get back from rehab or doubted my work ethic through this, or have doubted what I can bring to this team in this moment. There’ve been doubters at all of those points. Hopefully the things that I’ve done and the confidence that I have in myself will allow me to help this team.”