Kepler’s grand slam not enough for Twins vs. Jays

TORONTO — Josh Donaldson had three hits, including a two-run home run, Kendrys Morales added a solo shot and the Toronto Blue Jays withstood a late rally by Minnesota to beat the Twins 10-9 Saturday.

Max Kepler hit a grand slam and Eduardo Escobar had a two-run shot for the Twins, who entered with a half-game lead over Seattle for the second AL wild card. Kansas City and the Los Angeles Angels were 1 1/2 games behind entering play Saturday.

Minnesota lost for the 11th time in 13 meetings with the Blue Jays. The Twins snapped a seven-game losing streak in Toronto on Friday with their majors-leading 14th win since Aug. 6.

Donaldson, who was wearing the nickname “Bringer of Rain” on his jersey during Players Weekend, keyed a six-run fifth inning with his 23rd homer as the Blue Jays opened an 8-2 lead.

After Kepler cut it to 8-7 with a grand slam off Ryan Tepera in the eighth, Donaldson’s RBI double off John Curtiss in the bottom half gave Toronto a two-run cushion. Donaldson later scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-7.

The 2015 AL MVP, Donaldson went 3 for 5 with three RBI and scored twice. He owns a .376 (50 for 133) career batting average in 35 games against Minnesota, with 15 doubles and 14 home runs.

Morales opened the scoring with a leadoff blast off Dillon Gee in the second.

Kepler’s grand slam was the second of his career. The first came July 10, 2016, at Texas.

Roberto Osuna pitched around Brian Dozier’s RBI single in the ninth to earn his 34th save in 42 chances. A second run scored on Joe Mauer’s double play grounder before Osuna ended it by retiring Jorge Polanco.

Marco Estrada (6-8) allowed three runs in six innings to win for just the second time in 16 starts since May 27.

Gee (1-1) took the loss in his second start with the Twins, allowing four runs and seven hits in four-plus innings.