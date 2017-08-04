To make room for Saturday’s starter Kyle Gibson, Twins send outfielder Zack Granite packing

MINNEAPOLIS — Twins outfielder Zack Granite is headed back to the minor league so the team could make room on the 25-man roster for Saturday night’s starter, Kyle Gibson.

Manager Paul Molitor indicated that it was a difficult decision to send Granite back. He’s hit .254/.319/.286, after a rough start to his big league career. Still, Granite showed that he has a good understanding of the strike zone and that he’s “not afraid” at the highest level, according to Molitor. Granite also offers speed on the bases and in the outfield. After the terrific season he’s put together at Triple-A Rochester — plus his specific skill set — he seems like a cinch to be recalled in September when rosters expand.

Gibson will make his first start in the Majors since July 22. Gibson was good in that outing. He pitched into the 8th inning and gave up 3 earned runs on 5 hits in 7 1/3 innings. He had allowed just one run when he left, but he put two runners on base in the 8th inning and setup man Taylor Rogers gave up a 3-run home run in a game the Twins ultimately won, 6-5.

NOTES

-Miguel Sano was hit on the left hand with a pitch during Friday’s game. He left the game and had precautionary X-rays taken, which came back negative, the Twins said. Sano said he’s OK but declined further comment. He was in good spirits after the game, even joining in on the act of dumping a cooler of water all over winning pitcher Bartolo Colon.

-The 44-year-old Colon threw a complete game in Friday’s win. You get bonus points if you saw that one coming.

-Colon joins Ervin Santana in the Complete Game Club club this time through the rotation. J.O. Berrios pitched 7 innings in his turn. Still, the Twins felt it best to stick with 8 relievers in the bullpen rather than the extra position player. Molitor suggested that part of the reason is because Granite should play every day (in the minors) rather than get only sporadic playing time.