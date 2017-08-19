Miguel Sano leaves Twins game because of sore left shin

Miguel Sano was pulled from the Twins’ game against Arizona on Saturday night in the bottom of the seventh inning because of a sore left shin.

It was apparent something was wrong when Sano did not run at full speed as he grounded into a third to first double play to end the fourth inning at Target Field.

Sano was serving as the Twins’ designated hitter so nothing was announced until Mitch Garver made his major league debut as a pinch-hitter for Sano in the bottom of the seventh. Garver struck out swinging.

It’s not clear how much, if any, time Sano might miss.

Sano, who spends most of his time playing third base for the Twins, hit two home runs on Friday night in the Twins’ 10-3 victory over Arizona and entered Saturday leading the Twins with 28 home runs and 77 runs batted in. Sano also has struck out a major league leading 170 times.