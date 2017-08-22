Sano might see limited time at third base upon his return from DL

Miguel Sano has made plenty of impressive plays at third base this season for the Twins, but there’s a chance he won’t see extensive time at that position when he returns from the 10-day disabled list.

Twins manager Paul Molitor told reporters on Monday in Chicago that, “we’re going to have to probably be a little careful in how (Sano) is used,” when he returns. Sano was placed on the DL on Monday because of a stress reaction in his left shin and the Twins are hoping he will be able to return shortly after the team’s current road trip ends on Sunday in Toronto.

Putting Sano back at third base might not be a great idea, considering a stress reaction can mean a stress fracture could be around the corner if the injury isn’t handled properly.

Molitor said Sano could be used more at designated hitter when he is ready to play. Sano leads the Twins with 28 home runs and 77 runs batted in this season.