Miguel Sano to be placed on disabled list because of stress reaction in left shin

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twins swept three-games from Arizona this weekend at Target Field and are in a tie with the Los Angeles Angels for the second wild card spot in the American League. But not all the news was good for manager Paul Molitor’s team.

The Twins will place slugging third baseman Miguel Sano on the 10-day disabled list because of a stress reaction in his left shin. Minnesota is expected to recall first baseman and designated hitter Kennys Vargas from Triple-A Rochester to take Sano’s place on the roster when the move is made official.

Sano, who leads the Twins with 28 home runs and 77 runs batted in, said he suffered the injury Friday when he fouled a ball off of his shin. He was in the lineup Saturday as the designated hitter but was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the seventh inning because of the injury.

This came after he was unable to run at full speed in grounding into a third to first double play to end the fourth inning. Sano had an MRI on Sunday morning that revealed the stress reaction.