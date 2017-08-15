Mining the Minors: Why isn’t Mitch Garver up with the Twins by now?

The 2017 Twins are a tough team to figure out. Despite rolling through the first three and a half months of the season mostly in first place and above .500, we all waited for regression to come. Their terrible run differential suggested a fall was likely, and with a pitching staff that only had four of five reliable pitchers, many Twins fans weren’t ready to go all-in on the team as a real playoff contender.

And yet, after going a respectable 3-3 out of the all-star break against the Astros and Yankees, the Twins sat firmly in contention in both the A.L. Central and wild card races on July 21. Since then, we’ve witnessed a bizarre four-week stretch in which the front office has pivoted three times—first to buyers, then sellers, and now, amazingly, back to buyers. All three of those pivots were the right thing to do, in my opinion, based on the information available.

After going 9-4 in August, the Twins now find themselves, somewhat amazingly, just a half-game out of the second wild card going into play Tuesday. Putting together that run after the trades of Jaime Garcia and Brandon Kintzler is a testament to the resiliency of the players. They earned the right to be buyers again, and Derek Falvey and Thad Levine have indicated to reporters that they’re attempting to make moves to bolster the 2017 club.

If we operate on the premise that it’s time to add again, then, the question is where those pieces will come from. The waiver wire is still an option, but those type of acquisitions are more difficult, and usually produce complementary additions rather than impact players. The Twins, though, can head in the general direction of “going for it” by looking to some internal options in the high minors. There are several players at Triple-A, in my view, that can help this year’s team make a playoff push, and catcher Mitch Garver is at the top of the list.

I wrote about Garver’s outstanding year a couple of weeks ago, and he’s continued to hit since then. He’s currently slashing .286/.384/.537 for Triple-A Rochester while spending time in the outfield and occasionally first base when he’s not behind the plate. He’s 26, on the 40-man roster, and could add some offensive punch behind the plate, where both Jason Castro and Chris Gimenez are having mediocre offensive seasons. As a right-handed power bat, he could also fill in occasionally for Max Kepler against left-handed pitching.

There’s no question Gimenez, who Garver would likely replace, provides value to the big club. Sunday’s odd defensive meltdown aside, he has, in my opinion, been solid defensively and worked well with a young, developing pitching staff. Some will scoff at this, but clubhouse presence and veteran leadership matters, and Gimenez provides plenty of both.

With that said, in the same way Craig Breslow provided 5 months of behind-the-scenes leadership before being DFA’d due to poor performance, Gimenez’s lack of on-field production (.192/.314/.338) suggests a similar fate is possible. With Castro signed through 2019 and Garver a near-lock to be his backup next season, Gimenez doesn’t seem like he has a long-term role with the team. So, if the Twins are trying to win now, adding Garver sure seems to make a lot of sense. Garver’s earned his shot, and with the Twins fighting for a playoff berth, keeping him down no longer seems logical to me.

Stephen Gonsalves: After Garver, Gonsalves is probably the other minor leaguer who could have a real, tangible impact on the 2017 squad (bullpen arms John Curtiss and Jake Reed are right there as well, and are both making strong cases for a promotion).

With Adalberto Mejia on the DL, Kyle Gibson and Dietrich Enns are currently manning the back end of the rotation. Gibson, of course, has struggled all year. Enns is an intriguing pitcher because of his great minor league numbers, but isn’t thought of as a high-end prospect, and may be more of a spot-starter/long man than long-term rotation option. In other words, there are openings in the rotation, and Gonsalves, who’s having another great year (2.67 ERA, 0.996 WHIP, 9.8 K/9), could fill in nicely.

Gonsalves is a top prospect and clear part of the future. I wrote a couple of weeks ago, when I thought the Twins were out of it, that it makes sense to get his feet wet in the big leagues this season to better prepare him for a potentially larger role next year. You could apply a similar argument now, with the caveat that he’d now be pitching in a playoff race rather than in meaningless games. It’s possible the front office feels like that may be too much to throw on a young pitcher with just a handful of innings above Double-A. Personally, I don’t think they’d have promoted him to Triple-A if they had no intention of calling him up at some point this season. Fernando Romero, for example, who’s been similarly good at Double-A, will likely stay there through the end of the year.

This is pure speculation, but I think giving starts to pitchers like Enns may be the Twins trying to buy a few more weeks of Triple-A seasoning for Gonsalves before they bring him up. I think we’ll see him in September, and if he could turn in three or four strong starts, he’d provide nice stability to the back end of the rotation.

Zack Granite/Daniel Palka: I’m lumping Granite and Palka together this week because they’re both left-handed outfielders on the 40-man roster who could help the Twins this season. (And because this article is quickly approaching its innings limit). Granite and Palka are very different players, of course. Granite’s strong defense and ability to get on base and run makes him a valuable backup outfielder this year, and I’d be very surprised if he’s not with the big club on September.

Palka is less of a sure thing to be called up, because his offensive skill set is redundant with Max Kepler and the red-hot Eddie Rosario, and both those players are stronger defensively than Palka.

Since coming back from a finger injury that cost him two months, though, Palka’s been solid. In 22 games since his return, he’s hitting .300/.351/.478 with 8 extra base hits, suggesting there really isn’t much rust offensively. Palka’s always had massive power, which could make him a strong pinch hitting option. Given that he’s on the 40-man, there’s really no reason not to call him up in September if the Twins are in the race. Even if Palka only got 10 or so at-bats as a bench player in September, if he was able to run into just one ball and change a game late, the Twins would get a good return on the relatively modest investment of paying Palka a month’s worth of MLB salary.

Among Mining the Minors regulars, Garver, Gonsalves, Granite, and Palka seem like the most likely candidates to impact the last six weeks of the season. Here’s a brief rundown on how the other players I’ve tracked this year are doing.

Nick Gordon: After slumping a bit through July and the first part of August, Gordon’s been on a tear this week, highlighted by a 5 for 6 performance Monday. Overall, he’s hitting .288/.360/.442 on the season. Gordon’s having a great year offensively, but it’s his defensive uncertainty at shortstop that will have a significant effect on the makeup of the club, possibly as soon as 2018. We’ll have plenty of time to delve deep into that issue in the offseason.

Fernando Romero: Romero was a healthy scratch (according to the Twins) from his last start, and my guess is that the organization is concerned about his mounting innings, particularly given that Chattanooga is going to the playoffs and they surely want Romero to get postseason experience. That’s also a really clear sign to me that there’s virtually no chance he’ll be up this season. Nevertheless, he’s had a fantastic season (2.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 8.9 K/9) and should be in the mix for a rotation spot next spring.

Engelb Vielma: Not much new to report with Vielma. He’s still struggling offensively at Rochester, hitting under .200 with almost no power. With his #elite defense at shortstop, an argument can be made, in my view, for calling him up in September to serve exclusively as a late-game defensive replacement, given that he’s on the 40-man. Vielma has a unique skill that could prove useful late in games, and if the Twins are trying to maximize their ability to win ballgames down the stretch, his defensive acumen could help.