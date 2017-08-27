Mining the Minors: Who will the Twins call up in September?

On Friday, when the calendar turns to September, the Twins will be able to call up anyone on their 40-man roster. September call-ups are always important, but their significance differs based on the contending status of the club. For non-competitive teams, the final month of the season allows teams to evaluate players who could be in line for a larger role the following season. For a team like the Twins, though, September offers the chance to strengthen the club for the playoff push. With that in mind, let’s take a look at who the Twins might bring up in a few days.

I’ll begin this exercise by breaking down the 15 players on the 40-man roster who are not on the active 25-man roster, beginning with those currently on the disabled list. (Note: this does not include players on the 60-day DL)

40-man players on the DL:

Of the 15 players on the 40-man who are not on the active roster, seven are on the DL:

Jason Castro (7-Day MLB concussion DL)

J.T. Chargois (Minor league DL)

Dietrich Enns (10-Day MLB DL)

Robbie Grossman (10-Day MLB DL)

Adalberto Mejia (10-Day MLB DL)

Miguel Sano (10-Day MLB DL)

Hector Santiago (10-Day MLB DL)

Chargois has made just two appearances for Rochester, and is expected to be out for the year. The other six all have varying timelines for their return, but we should see most of them at some point before the end of the year.

So, after accounting for the 25 players on the active roster and seven on the DL, there are eight players remaining on the 40-man roster who are currently active in the minor leagues.

Before diving into how likely each of those eight players is to be called up, it’s important to note that the top four Twins affiliates-Rochester, Chattanooga, Fort Myers and Cedar Rapids—are likely going to the playoffs. Chattanooga and Cedar Rapids have clinched, and Rochester and Fort Myers are in excellent position. That’s good news for the organization, but it does potentially put a strain on the club in the short-term in terms of call-ups. It’s possible the organization could be hesitant to gut minor league teams going into the playoffs, and with all levels likely involved in post-season play, it’s not as easy to shuffle around players in order to fill out playoff rosters.

My personal view on this is it shouldn’t matter. To borrow from a political phrase, minor league affiliates serve at the pleasure of the major league club. I’m guessing Derek Falvey and Thad Levine feel the same way, and Paul Molitor recently said the priority is the big club, but it’s something to keep in mind.

40-man players in the minors:



Alright, here’s a look at the eight players on the 40-man roster who are currently active in the minors. I’ve put them in order of how likely it is, in my view, that they get called up.

Buddy Boshers: Boshers is a near-lock to come up. He spent most of the season in Minnesota, and the Twins need all the bullpen help they can get. I’d be shocked if he wasn’t in Minnesota September 1.

Nik Turley: The Twins have liked Turley enough to keep him on the 40-man throughout the summer, while DFA’ing a number of other arms. They called him up for a 5-day stint last week, and it seems likely he’ll be back again.

Daniel Palka: He missed a large chunk of the season with a finger injury, and his overall batting line at Rochester (.273/.323/.434) isn’t overly-impressive. When Palka’s right, though, he has enormous power, with a career slugging percentage around .500. As I wrote a couple of weeks ago, if he ran into even one ball in a big spot late in a game, he’d be worth the call-up. I think we’ll see him in a bench role in September.

Aaron Slegers: Slegers pitched really well in his one start in Minnesota, and has had a solid year at Rochester (3.37 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 6.7 K/9). He’s an innings eater, and could make a spot start or work in long relief for the Twins. They may wait until Rochester’s playoff run is over before bringing him up, and it’s not a certainty, but I’d guess we’ll see him at some point.

Engelb Vielma: I’ve written about Vielma all season, and argued repeatedly that he’d provide value in September because of his defense. Vielma is probably the best defensive shortstop in the organization, and could help as a late-game defensive replacement for Jorge Polanco. Miguel Sano’s injury increases the need to add an extra infielder, as well.

Felix Jorge: The Twins have given Jorge two starts this season (one good, one bad), and recently promoted him to Triple-A. His numbers this year between Double-A and Triple-A are solid (3.39 ERA, 1.315 WHIP, 6.8 K/9), but I doubt we’ll see him back with the Twins this year. He’s unlikely to be a rotation candidate, and has been a starter throughout his minor league career. He’s also approaching 150 innings this year in his age 23 season.

Randy Rosario: Rosario got a surprise cup of coffee with the Twins back in June, and it didn’t go well. He’s struggled recently at Double-A Chattanooga, with his ERA now at 4.18. He should stay there through their playoff run.

Fernando Romero: Romero’s had an outstanding year and should be in the mix for a rotation spot next spring, but the organization has closely monitored his innings. They had him skip a start earlier this month, and he hasn’t gone more than 5 innings since June. I don’t think there’s any chance he surfaces in Minnesota this season.

Non-roster candidates

In addition to the 40-man players listed above, there are a few candidates not currently on the 40-man who could be late-season additions. To add these players, the Twins would need to make room for them by either DFA’ing a 40-man player, or placing them on the 60-day DL.

Stephen Gonsalves: I wrote at length earlier this week about the Twins decision to not call up Gonsalves last Monday.

They opted for Tim Melville instead, who got shelled by the White Sox and then DFA’d. My non-expert opinion on Gonsalves hasn’t changed. I think he could help the back-end of the rotation. The Twins, of course, are much more knowledgeable on his progress than I am, and it’s possible they’ve determined he’s just not ready. Gonsalves is slated to pitch Wednesday in Rochester. If he’s scratched from that start, that’s a pretty good indication that he’ll be in Minnesota Friday, possibly starting in place of Dillon Gee. If he pitches Wednesday in Rochester, the chances we see him in Minnesota this season go way down.

Jake Reed: Reed has pitched really well out of the bullpen since returning from injury in early June. Between Double-A and Triple-A, he has a 2.08 ERA, 1.125 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 while flashing a mid to upper 90s fastball. He profiles similarly to John Curtiss, and could probably help the bullpen.

Drew Rucinski: Rucinski made two appearances with the Twins earlier this year, before being removed from the 40-man roster. He’s pitched well in Rochester (2.79 ERA, 1.034 WHIP, 8.2 K/9), but I’d consider him a long shot.

Byungho Park: Park has never fully put it together at Triple-A this year. He’s currently slashing .251/.307/.418. Those numbers don’t really justify a call-up, particularly because he’s not on the 40-man.