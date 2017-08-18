Mitch Garver’s college coach tweets that he’s being called up

The Twins are calling up catcher Mitch Garver from Triple-A Rochester, according to a tweet from his college baseball coach. Ray Birmingham, the head coach at the University of New Mexico, where Garver played, congratulated Garver on the call up on Twitter.

Garver will be activated in time for Friday’s game against the Diamondbacks, replacing OF/DH Robbie Grossman on the 25-man roster, who broke his left thumb in Thursday night’s game against the Indians.

Garver has been outstanding this season for Triple-A Rochester. In 88 games with the Red Wings, he’s slashing .291/.387/.541 with a career high 17 home runs. Garver’s primary position is catcher, but he has also seen time in the outfield and first base this season.

Garver’s positional flexibility likely contributed to him getting the nod over Zack Granite and Kennys Vargas. Garver can fill Grossman’s role as a designated hitter and occasional outfielder. As a right-handed power bat who’s mashed lefties this season, he’s also a potential platoon option with Max Kepler. With Grossman on the DL for an extended period of time, Garver has a chance to stick in Minnesota if he’s able to transition effectively to the big leagues.