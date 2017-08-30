Not ready to come off the DL, Miguel Sano is cutting back activity and hoping to heal

MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sano had on a soft walking boot on his sore right leg as he walked into the Twins’ clubhouse several hours before Wednesday night’s game. Sano is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, but that won’t happen.

Sano is recovering from a stress reaction in his left shin, and Twins manager Paul Molitor has characterized his progress as slow.

“The only thing I’ve heard is that he’s going to try to keep that boot on as much as possible to try to take as much stress off the leg as [he] can,” Molitor said.

Sano was in the clubhouse Wednesday and said he’s feeling good. But that doesn’t mean he’s close to returning to the field.

Sano has been working on a stationary bike and doing work in a running tub, Molitor said, to keep up his cardio while he’s unable to support to full weight of his body on his injured shin. But with the soreness in his leg still lingering, the Twins are backing off those activities for a few days, to see if a step backward will help the star slugger take a step forward.

“He’s back to where I think he’s just going to have to do less to see if we can get better results,” Molitor said, “because it hasn’t been progressing with what he’s been doing. I don’t know if that’s going to be a day or two or three or how that’s going to go.”