Polanco hits 3-run HR in both games, Twins split with WSox

CHICAGO — Jorge Polanco hit his second three-run homer of the day as the Minnesota Twins scored six times in the second inning and routed the Chicago White Sox 10-2 to split a doubleheader Monday night.

Brian Dozier added a three-run drive off Carson Fulmer during the rally, and Minnesota bounced back from a 7-6 loss in the opener. Byron Buxton and Jason Castro each added a solo shot for the Twins, who have won five of six.

Minnesota entered play Monday tied with the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild card.

Dillon Gee (1-0) retired the first 12 Chicago batters before rookie Nicky Delmonico homered leading off the fifth. Gee allowed only two hits and walked none through six innings while striking out four.

Adam Engel hit a solo shot in the ninth off Tyler Duffey, who followed Gee with three innings to earn his first save.

Polanco, who has five homers, hit a three-run homer off Derek Holland in the eighth inning of the opener to cut Minnesota’s deficit to 7-6. In homering for the first time in back-to-back games, Polanco did it in consecutive at-bats.

Gee was signed by Minnesota as a minor league free agent on June 22. The right-hander had made his previous start for Texas on June 6 against the Mets before being designated for assignment by the Rangers. He made his Twins debut on Aug. 3.

Delmonico has reached base in 18 of 19 major league games and hit six homers in that span.

Fulmer (0-1), who was recalled for the start and made his 2017 White Sox debut, gave up six runs in 1 1/3 innings on four hits and three walks.

In the first game, Yolmer Sanchez homered and drove in four runs, Jose Abreuhit his 25th of the season and the White Sox held on to win.

Carlos Rodon (2-4) pitched effectively into seventh inning for the fifth straight outing to earn his first win since July 3. The left-hander allowed two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out nine. He has 2.25 ERA in his last five starts.

“Another nice outing, going deep into the game,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “We extended his pitch count a little more (to 115), but he was actually looking stronger at the end.”

Juan Minaya worked a perfect ninth for his third save after Holland, who has struggled in 24 starts this season, was charged with three runs in one-third of an inning during his second relief appearance.

“Not the kind of excitement you’re looking for,” Renteria said, “but Minaya did a nice job to finish off for us.”

Avisail Garcia had three hits and two RBI for AL-worst Chicago. Abreu doubled and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He became the first White Sox player to hit 25 or more home runs in each of his first four seasons.

Tim Melville (0-1) lasted just 3 1/3 innings and allowed five runs in his Twins debut after being recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start.

In the nightcap, Dylan Covey replaced Fulmer and allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings.