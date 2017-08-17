Robbie Grossman leaves Twins game with a broken left thumb

MINNEAPOLIS — Robbie Grossman is likely headed to the disabled list after he left Thursday’s second game with a broken left thumb.

Grossman started the game in right field and collided with Byron Buxton as Buxton caught a fly ball in right-center field. Grossman singled in his first at-bat, but was lifted when his turn came up the second time around, replaced in right field and the batting order by Max Kepler.

The Twins have not given a timeline for Grossman’s recovery. There are roughly six weeks left in the regular season.

The DH and occasional outfielder has hit .242/.367/.363, which is an underwhelming batting average and sluggging percentage. But his .367 on-base percentage was tied for first on the Twins (with Joe Mauer) and ranks 13th in the American League.