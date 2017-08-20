Take that: Did Gimenez pay price for Buxton breaking one of baseball’s unwritten rules?

MINNEAPOLIS — Chris Gimenez and Brian Dozier had hit fifth-inning home runs on Sunday at Target Field to give the Twins a 12-4 lead when Byron Buxton came to the plate with one out.

Buxton grounded into a fielder’s choice that put the speedy center fielder at first base with two outs. With Eduardo Escobar hitting, Buxton took his lead and drew multiple throws from Arizona reliever Braden Shipley.

The Twins had an eight-run lead but Shipley wanted to hold Buxton close. Buxton finally broke for second and stole his 22nd base of the season. Escobar reached on an infield single, sending Buxton to third, but Mitch Garver’s strikeout ended the inning.

The Diamondbacks’ memory of the inning remained fresh.

After Jorge Polanco grounded to first and Max Kepler popped to first to begin the bottom of the sixth, Gimenez came up again. The backup catcher had singled, doubled and homered and, considering his lack of speed, was looking for a long shot triple to complete the cycle.

He never got the chance.

Shipley hit Gimenez right around the ribs with a pitch that many believed to be payback for Buxton having the audacity to steal with an eight-run lead. One of baseball’s many unwritten rules had been broken – thou shalt not steal with a big lead – and Gimenez had to pay.

“If you’re going to (throw) over to first, I feel like you kind of have the right to steal,” Gimenez said in defending Buxton’s decision following the Twins’ 12-5 victory that gave them a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks. “If that was the seventh inning, or sixth, seventh, eighth inning, I don’t think he’s going right there. But it is the fifth and if you’re going to continue to pick over he’s got every right to steal.”

Gimenez, who is with his fifth big-league team since making his debut in 2009, wasn’t upset to pay the price.

“It’s baseball,” he said. “If he had thrown at my face we might have had some issues, but he did it the right way. If he wanted to do it or not, whether he did or didn’t, I don’t have a clue, you can ask him that. But you know what? He did it the right way. I take it and go to first. Hopefully, it ends right there.”

Actually, it didn’t.

Twins reliever Ryan Pressly came in tight to Diamondbacks shortstop Adam Rosales in the first at-bat in the top of the seventh and plate umpire John Tumpane warned the benches. This didn’t sit well with Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, who was ejected.

There are many who find baseball’s unwritten rules to be silly, and the fact that retaliation often involves hurling an object at 90-plus miles an hour toward a person’s body makes it even more difficult to understand.

The other issue is that while an eight-run lead in the sixth is comfortable, it does not guarantee victory, especially for a Twins bullpen that has been known to implode.

“It is what it is,” Gimenez said. “Hopefully, it’s a learning experience for everybody involved. Obviously, it’s a younger pitcher on the mound as well, maybe not quite understanding the situation. I’m not sure, I really have no idea. I do know him, he’s a good kid. We actually went to the same university (Nevada). No hard feelings at all. That’s baseball.”