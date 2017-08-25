Takeaways from Chicago: Rogers’ location, Garver’s error, Molitor’s comments

Four days after completing perhaps their most impressive series of the season in sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Twins were able to win just two of five games against Chicago, the worst team in the American League. It was a disappointing series for a lot of reasons for the Twins.

Despite the missed opportunity, though, they actually find themselves in a better position in the wild card standings than they were on Monday. They came into the Windy City tied with the Angels for the second wild card, and left with half game lead over the Angels, Royals, and Mariners, and a game up on the Rangers in a heavily congested race. Here are some takeaways from the five games with Chicago, and a look ahead to Toronto.

Taylor Rogers missed his spot in key situations Wednesday, and it cost the Twins

After losing game one of the series, 7-6, behind a short start by the since-DFA’d Tim Melville, the Twins cruised to victories in games 2 and 3. After scratching their way to a 3-2 lead going into the 8th inning of game 4, the Twins were in good position to secure a series win, but Taylor Rogers and Trevor Hildenberger each gave up a run and the Twins lost the game.

Rogers has been really good pitching in the late innings this year, but he had a rough outing Wednesday. After striking out Alen Hanson to begin the 8th, he got ahead of Leury Garcia 0-2 before grooving a fastball down the middle, which Garcia laced into the gap for a double. Rogers got ahead of the next hitter, Yoan Moncada, 0-2 as well, before hanging a breaking ball on a 2-2 pitch that Moncada ripped down the line for an RBI double.

What was disappointing about Rogers’ appearance was the location of the pitches to Garcia and Moncada. Rogers has used his breaking ball most effectively when it starts in the zone and sweeps down and out of the zone. On Wednesday, he opted against using the big breaking ball to Garcia and missed his target badly on an 0-2 fastball, then left a breaking ball over the heart of the plate after Moncada worked the count from 0-2 to 2-2. Every reliever is going to have bad outings, of course, but the Rogers outing Wednesday was disappointing because he allowed the tying run to score after getting ahead of two hitters 0-2 and giving up hits due to poor location, and arguably, poor pitch selection.

The Twins’ bats fell silent against subpar pitching, and Paul Molitor seemed to call out the offense

After riding huge offensive performances to a sweep over Arizona, and scoring 20 runs in the first three games of the Chicago series, the Twins mustered just 8 hits and 4 runs combined against James Shields (5.63 ERA), Derek Holland (6.05 ERA) and a White Sox bullpen that’s been gutted by trades. The Twins didn’t take many walks or make a lot of hard contact in the two games, and Paul Molitor seemed particularly perturbed following Thursday’s loss.

Molitor is as calm and level-headed a manager as I’ve ever seen, so when he makes the type of comments he did Thursday, they carry a little more weight. Here’s what he said about the Twins’ offense: “I thought we expanded a lot, particularly up, and probably helped him [Holland] out a little bit. Just not enough offense the last couple nights. I hope there’s a little lesson learned here. You’ve got to have that intensity from the first inning. I think we’ve got to come out ready to play from the get go.”

To me, Molitor is suggesting the team perhaps took Chicago’s lackluster pitching staff for granted, or wasn’t as focused as they should have been. That’s just my interpretation, but it’s clear he wasn’t pleased. You can watch the full post-game interview here:

#MNTwins manager Paul Molitor says starter Jose Berrios struggled with his command against the White Sox pic.twitter.com/aHHnJpbaeK — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) August 25, 2017

Mitch Garver made a key error at first base Thursday, a position in which he doesn’t have much experience

The White Sox scored 3 runs in an ugly 4th inning Thursday, and a key error by Mitch Garver at first base was the catalyst. With one out and Moncada on second, Garver booted a routine grounder off the bat of Nicky Delmonico. When he fell down and the ball rolled away, Moncada was able to motor home from second and score. The inning got worse from there, with 2 more runs scoring, the last on a Jose Berrios errant pickoff throw to third (he was also called for a balk on the play).

Garver’s error was a bad one, but it’s tough to blame him too much. He played just five games at the position this year in Rochester, and has played just 40 career minor league games at first (24 starts). It’s a tough ask to have him try to play the position in the big leagues with very limited experience, and it’s a bit reminiscent of when Jorge Polanco struggled at shortstop last year in the big leagues after not playing the position at all in 2016 in the minors.

Garver’s presence at first also highlights the gaping hole left by Miguel Sano’s absence in the Twins’ lineup. The Twins have struggled against left-handed pitching all year, and with Sano out the Twins are forced to play Garver at a position in which he’s not entirely comfortable in order to get some right-handed pop in the lineup. When a reporter asked about Garver’s error after the game, Paul Molitor acknowledged that his defense there is a work in progress.

“What do you want me to say,” said Molitor. “The guy’s going out there and working on his defense and we’re trying to make him as versatile as we can. We don’t have a lot of options against left-handed pitching right now.”

I’m confident Garver will eventually mash lefties if given enough at bats, but it’s clear that when the Twins face a southpaw, both their offense and defense is going to have its hands full.

The Twins face the Blue Jays next, whose offense has fallen off a cliff

After leading the American League in runs/game in 2015 and ranking fifth last year, Toronto’s offense, shockingly, is last in the A.L. in runs scored this season, at 4.26/game. The Blue Jays have been hit hard by injuries, lost Edwin Encarnacion to the Indians, and have seen slugger Jose Bautista (.209/.318/.382) slump badly all season. That’s good news for the Twins, because their top two starters won’t take the hill at Rogers Centre.

One of the most disappointing developments of the Chicago series for Minnesota is that the Twins were up two games to one with Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios on the bump for games four and five, and lost them both. That means the Twins will send out Bartolo Colon, Dillon Gee and Kyle Gibson to face Toronto.

Colon has pitched reasonably well since coming to Minnesota, and Gee had a very nice outing Monday, giving up just one run over six innings in the Twins’ 10-1 win. Gibson is also coming off a nice start, striking out eight White Sox and getting out of several big jams over seven innings Tuesday.

One could argue, then, that having the back end of the rotation lined up against the worst offense in the American League works out nicely for the Twins.

Wild card race

The A.L. wild card race is a complete mess, and I’d be shocked if it doesn’t come down to the final week of the season. The Twins lead the race for the second wild card, but are one of five teams within 1.5 games of each other, all battling for that final spot. The Rays and Orioles are also in the mix, three games back. The Yankees sit relatively comfortably in the first spot, 3.5 games ahead of the Twins.

The large number of teams in the race lowers the Twins’ chances of making the postseason, but they’re right in the middle of things and have put themselves in a relatively good position. With seven games against the Royals and three against the Rays to start September, the Twins should be playing meaningful games in September, as long as they’re able to hold serve against the Blue Jays and White Sox over the next week.