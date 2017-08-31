Twins appear to have avoided the worst with Byron Buxton’s hand injury

MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton’s hamate bone is not broken, MRIs revealed Thursday, according to Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey.

Buxton said he felt pain in his left hand during a swing Wednesday night. He stayed in the game — and got a hit — but the pain had crescendoed by that point and Buxton had to be removed from the game. Thursday morning he had an MRI on his hand, which showed that his hamate bone is not broken — a dreaded injury for a baseball player. Falvey said it’s likely just a bone bruise, and that Buxton could be available off the bench to run and play defense as early as Thursday’s game.

That’s a lot better than the worst-case scenario, which could have had Buxton on the shelf for at least a month. Good thing for the Twins, too, because the center fielder has been one of their best players lately.

Since July 1, Buxton is batting .278/.324/.475 with 11 home runs and 15 stolen bases. Buxto also runs down a lot of fly balls and line drives in centerfield, which saves the Twins runs. He’s a big reason the Twins are clinging to postseason contention, despite trading away two pitchers at the non-waiver trade deadline last month.

Buxton said he’s never dealt with hammate issues in the past.