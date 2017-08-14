Twins’ Eddie Rosario named AL Player of the Week

Eddie Rosario swung a hot bat last week as the Twins won six of seven games and Monday he was rewarded for his production.

The left fielder was named American League Player of the Week after hitting .444 with three doubles, four home runs, nine runs batted in and 10 runs as the Twins took four in a row from Milwaukee before winning two of three in Detroit.

Rosario, 25, is hitting .296/.337/.503 with 16 home runs and 46 RBIs in 107 games this season.

The Twins are in second place in the American League Central, five games behind Cleveland. The Indians increased their lead with a 7-3 victory over Boston on Monday night. The Twins were off Monday and open a three-game series against Cleveland on Tuesday at Target Field.

Minnesota entered Monday a half-game back of the Los Angeles Angels for the second wild card spot in the AL. The Angels also were off on Monday.