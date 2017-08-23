What are the Twins getting by calling up flame-throwing reliever John Curtiss?

The Twins have selected the contract of hard-throwing reliever John Curtiss from Rochester. To make room for Curtiss on the 25-man and 40-man roster, the Twins DFA’d Tim Melville. Curtiss has had a phenomenal year in the high minors.

Between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Rochester, he has a 1.28 ERA, 0.912 WHIP and 12.4 K/9. Curtiss’ fastball sits in the mid to upper 90s, and he also throws a slider and occasional changeup. He has a high walk rate of 4.0 BB/9, suggesting control is an issue, though his walk rate has improved throughout the season.

Curtiss should be a nice addition to a Twins’ bullpen that’s been in flux all year, and adds a much-needed power arm to the mix. Curtiss could initially join Tyler Duffey and Alan Busenitz as middle relief options. If he performs well there, he may eventually get more late-game innings, as Trevor Hildenberger has. Curtiss was a part-time closer in both Chattanooga and Rochester, though it’s unlikely the Twins would entrust a rookie call-up in that role. Matt Belisle, after a disastrous start to the season, has pitched fairly well since being inserted into the closer’s role, going 3 for 4 in save opportunities.

Curtiss may not be the last minor league reliever called up to help the bullpen. Jake Reed has pitched well in Double-A and Triple-A since returning from injury in early June. Mason Melotakis, once seen as a potential late-inning option, was DFA’d earlier this season but has pitched well in Rochester after going unclaimed on waivers. Former first round pick Luke Bard, who was recently promoted to Rochester, has a 13.2 K/9 and could be another September call-up.

Tim Melville was DFA’d after starting one game for the Twins. Melville gave up 5 earned runs in 3.1 innings in a 7-6 loss to the White Sox Monday.