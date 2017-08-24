Twins GM Levine addresses Sano’s weight, Molitor’s future

The Minnesota Twins are without Miguel Sano in the heat of their hunt for the playoffs. Sano went on the DL with a shin injury suffered after a foul ball, but a Star Tribune report also cited those within the team who are concerned about Sano’s weight. On Wednesday, Twins GM Thad Levine joined 1500ESPN’s Mackey and Judd Show to discuss, among other things, Sano’s future,

“He’s a robust gentleman,” Levine said. “He has a generous carriage, as we refer to him in the front office. He’s going to play at a heavier weight. Those are things that [strength and conditioning coach Perry Castellano] is working with him, [head trainer Dave Pruemer] is working with him all year. Miguel is aware of it.

“There is a balancing act between his power, his athleticism and his weight. And I think he is very aware of it, he’s a young man who is very committed to a long career. We talk about it internally, that if he’d grown up in the United States, he’d probably be playing defensive end for Clemson and going very high in the draft.”

Levine credited Sano with his commitment to becoming better in the field and said the team doesn’t see his weight as an untenable issue.

“There are professional athletes who play at this size, you don’t see a ton of them in baseball,” Levine said. “This isn’t rocket science, we can figure out how to keep him on the field, keep him healthy and keep him productive.”

The Twins’ GM was also asked about manager Paul Molitor and whether the team plans to retain him after this season. That issue, Levine said, will be decided after the year is over.

“It’s something we’re going to address this offseason,” Levine said. “We’re really sensitive, especially since we’re sitting in the second wild card spot and in a dog fight to hold on to that, that we want to keep the attention on the field.”

“What Paul has done has been very, very promising…what matters ultimately is not so much on the wins and losses, but on the relationship that’s forged,” Levine said.

With the team in the playoff race, it’s worth wondering whether the Twins should have retained left-handed pitcher Jamie Garcia instead of trading him to the New York Yankees.

“No, you try not to live life with regret, you’ve got to make decisions in time windows and use all the information that’s presented to you,” Levine said. “I think it goes back to the commitment that Derek [Falvey] and I are going to have to this franchise. We’re always going to make efforts to make this franchise better. Sometimes ‘better’ is a short-term view, sometimes ‘better’ is a medium or long-term view.”

Levine said he has been most impressed this season with his club’s ability to battle back after they have faded several times in the standings.

“There have been many opportunities to break after bending a little bit,” Levine said. “We’ve bent a lot, we’ve never broken. Just when the national media says, ‘OK now it all makes sense, they’re on a losing streak, their run differential has never made sense,’ and they’re ready for us to plummet in the standings, that’s when we usually battle back and play some of our best baseball.”