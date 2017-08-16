Twins’ home losing streak against Indians halted for at least one night because of rain

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins got at least a one-night reprieve from their misery against the Cleveland Indians this season at Target Field.

Having failed to beat the Indians in eight home games this season, the Twins’ game against Cleveland on Wednesday night was called because of rain. The grounds crew put the tarp on the field before the scheduled first pitch at 7:10 p.m. and it never came off as a steady rain began to fall.

The teams will play a split-doubleheader on Thursday with the originally scheduled game starting at 12:10 p.m. and then the makeup being played at 6:10 p.m. Kyle Gibson, who was scheduled to start for the Twins on Wednesday, will start the first game and Jose Berrios will go for the Twins in Game 2. Righthander Carlos Carrasco and lefty Ryan Merritt will go for Cleveland.

The Twins are in third place in the American League Central, six games behind Cleveland, and were a game back in the wild card race entering Wednesday. The Royals were 5.5 back in the division and a half-game back of the Angels for the second wild card spot.

The Twins opened this series against Cleveland with an 8-1 loss on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s game was the fourth postponed at Target Field this season and the sixth postponement for the Twins this season. Minnesota also is scheduled to play a doubleheader on Monday against the White Sox in Chicago.

The Twins and Indians also played a doubleheader at Target Field on June 17 with Cleveland winning 9-3 and 6-2.