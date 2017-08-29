Twins honoring Joe Nathan a reminder of one of Terry Ryan’s greatest heists

MINNEAPOLIS – It has become easy to point out the missteps from Terry Ryan’s second stint as the Twins’ general manager, but Ryan’s first go-around had plenty of moves that shouldn’t be overlooked.

This was especially true from 2002 through 2007, when the Twins won four American League Central titles in six seasons before Ryan decided to step away.

One of Ryan’s best moves came on Nov. 14, 2003. The Twins had top prospect Joe Mauer ready to take over at catcher, enabling Ryan to send A.J. Pierzynski and cash to the San Francisco Giants for pitchers Joe Nathan, Francisco Liriano and Boof Bonser. Liriano and Bonser contributed to the Twins as starters — Liriano was dominant in going 12-3 with a 2.16 ERA in 2006 — but it was Nathan who was brought in to put out the fires.

Nathan had been a shortstop at then-Division III Stony Brook, but was converted into a pitcher when he struggled at the plate after being drafted by the Giants. Nathan had been both a starter and reliever in the minors, but settled into the role as the Giants’ set-up man in 2003.

Ryan saw enough to believe Nathan could be a closer, despite the fact he had only one save in six opportunities in San Francisco. Nathan thrived in the role, saving 44 games in his first season. Nathan did not have fewer than 36 saves in a season over the next four years before notching a career-high 47 saves in 2009. That still stands as the Twins’ single-season mark.

The righthander underwent Tommy John surgery during spring training in 2010 and missed that entire year. He returned to pitch in 48 games in 2011, closing 14 of them, but was replaced as the closer by Matt Capps in April of that season after blowing two saves in five chances.

Nathan became Twins’ all-time saves leader on Aug. 10, 2011, passing Rick Aguilera when he closed out his 255th game. Nathan finished with 260 saves as a Twin.

After leaving Minnesota, he spent two years in Texas, two years in Detroit (although another Tommy John procedure cut short his 2015) and attempted to catch on with the Cubs and Giants last year. Nathan gave it one more shot this season with the Washington Nationals but was released on May 31.

He will return to Target Field on Friday, but this time the 42-year-old will only be present to throw one pitch.

Nathan will announce his retirement at an afternoon press conference that will include current general manager Thad Levine and there will be a special video pregame tribute and ceremonial first pitch before the Twins open a three-game series against Kansas City.

It isn’t the last time Nathan is likely to be honored at Target Field. He is almost certain to be inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame at some point.

That day also will serve as a reminder that Ryan deserves credit for doing plenty of good during his long tenure with the Twins.