Twins place Jason Castro on 7-day concussion DL, recall Zack Granite from Rochester

The Twins placed catcher Jason Castro on the seven-day concussion disabled list on Thursday and recalled outfielder Zack Granite from Triple-A Rochester to replace him.

Castro left Wednesday night’s game against the White Sox because of concussion symptoms in the sixth inning. He is hitting .229 (68-for-297) with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 36 RBI and has started 86 of the Twins’ 126 games behind the plate.

Granite, 24, has hit .340 (103-for-303) with 17 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 30 RBI in 76 games for the Red Wings this season. The left-handed hitting outfielder was with the Twins from July 8 to Aug. 4 and hit .250 (16-for-64) with two doubles and seven RBI in 19 games.

Chris Gimenez and the recently called up Mitch Garver will handle the catching duties with Castro out.