Twins to promote first wave of September call-ups, add to pitching and versatility

The Twins will add roster reinforcements as soon as the rules allow, according to the team’s decision makers. Rosters are expanded from a 25-player limit to a max of 40 players for the month of September.

Pitchers Buddy Boshers and Nik Turley, as well as position player Niko Goodrum, will be the first wave of players recalled, according to multiple reports.

The Twins could also look to add another catcher, because of the built-in advantages that come with having catching insurance on the active roster. But Jason Castro could be close to returning from a concussion, so there may be no need to dig into the minog leaguers for that.

It’s also possible the Twins could add more pitching down the road. Their starting rotation this weekend will be Dillon Gee, Kyle Gibson and Ervin Santana, according to Paul Molitor, but the Twins are also keeping an eye on other starting candidate, CBO Derek Falvey said. Those could include pitchers on the mend, like Hector Santiago or Adalberto Mejia.

Boshers adds another lefty to the bullpen, and he’s been in Minnesota most of the year. He has a 5.16 ERA in 29 2/3 innings with the Twins this year, but lefties have hit just .182/.234/.349 off him. Turley is bullpen depth as well, and he’s been in the Majors this year already.

Goodrum was in spring training with the Twins this year, and this season he’s played every position on the diamond besides pitcher and catcher. The former second round pick has spent the year at Triple-A Rochester, where he’s hit .265/.309/.425 with 13 home runs and 11 stolen bases.