Twins promote No. 1 draft pick Royce Lewis to next level

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore August 12, 2017 10:08 am

Royce Lewis seems to be getting the hang of professional baseball. The Twins’ low-A affiliate, the Cedar Rapids Kernels, on Saturday announced that Lewis will be moving up the minor league ladder.

Lewis had been playing in Rookie ball, with the organization’s Gulf Coast League affiliate. In 26 games there, the shortstop hit .271/.390/.414, with 3 home runs, 15 stolen bases, and more walks (19) than strikeouts (17). That’s impressive for a guy who was playing high school baseball a few months ago, but then again, you’d expect that the first pick in the draft is not like other 18-year-olds.

