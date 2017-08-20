Twins reportedly calling up Tim Melville to start Monday

The Twins will reportedly select the contract of journeyman pitcher Tim Melville to start one game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox. Dillon Gee is expected to start the other game.

Melville was signed earlier this year out of independent ball, where he posted a 3.45 ERA in 47 innings, pitching for the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League. At the time, the thought from most was that the Twins signed Melville to provide Triple-A depth rather than to help the big club. Now, though, he finds himself in the majors after pitching well in Rochester. In 66.2 IP with the Red Wings, Melville has a 2.70 ERA, 1.065 WHIP and 8.6 K/9. Melville had a cup of coffee in the big leagues with the Reds last year, throwing 9 innings for Cincinnati as both a starter and reliever.

The Twins chose Melville over several prospects. At Double-A Chattanooga, Felix Jorge (who’s made two starts with the Twins this year) and Fernando Romero both could have been pushed back from their starts in order to pitch Monday. Both are on the 40-man roster. Zack Littell, acquired in the Jaime Garcia trade, is on track to start Monday for the Lookouts. At Triple-A, top prospect Stephen Gonsalves is slated to pitch today and had been seen as a strong candidate to get the call. Both Littell and Gonsalves would need to be added to the 40-man roster.

Melville will serve as the 26th man in Monday’s doubleheader, and head back to Rochester immediately following the game.