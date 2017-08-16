Twins are shuffling the pitching deck, Aaron Slegers will make MLB debut

Aaron Slegers will make his MLB debut for the pitching-needy Twins as part of a day-night split doubleheader Thursday against the Indians.

His start will bump back J.O. Berrios to the weekend series against the Diamondbacks. So in a pivotal spot against the division-leading Indians, the Twins are turning to Kyle Gibson and a rookie making his MLB debut. That’s a pretty big test for your first big-league assignment.

The Indians got to veteran Bartolo Colon to win the first game of the series, and currenlty hold a comfortable 6-game lead of the Twins in the AL Central.

Gibson and Slegers will pitch Thursday. The starters in order this weekend, according to the Twins, will be Ervin Santana, J.O. Berrios and Bartolo Colon.

Of course, winning any game is important the rest of the way for a Twins team that’s locked in a pursuit of the second wild card spot in the American League. Facing the Indians presented an opportunity to gain ground in the division, but if that’s out of reach, the Twins still have a side door they can use to sneak into the postseason.

Slegers has pitched well for Triple-A Rochester this season. He was in spring training with the Twins and caught some attention — and not just because of his 6-foot-10 frame. He’s pitched exclusively for the Red Wings this season and has posted a 3.18 ERA in 130 1/3 innings. he has a 97:27 strikeout-to-walk ratio, so the strikeout numbers aren’t as eye-grabbing as a guy like Berrios, but it’s nonetheless a strong minor league resume this season.

Slegers will be the 26th man Thursday, meaning he’ll be returned to Triple-A Rochester after his debut. That should help somewhat with the Twins’ sudden and urgent demand for starting pitching. They also have a doubleheader scheduled for Monday, which means they’ll have to use 7 startings pitchers in 5 days. Talk about testing your depth.

Dietrich Enns had been scheduled to start Saturday. He’s one of the prospects acquired from the Yankees in the Jaime Garcia trade.