Twins slugger Miguel Sano is on pace to set a new MLB strikeout record

MINNEAPOLIS – Only 5 hitters in MLB history have struck out more than 200 times in a single season. Mark Reynolds has done it three times, and he holds the all-time record for punchouts, with 223.

Miguel Sano is probably about to put his name on that list. And depending on how the rest of the season shakes out, we may be writing his name at the very top of the list.

It’s not unusual these days to see the best sluggers in the game strike out in more than 30 percent of their plate appearances. And the guys on the all-time leaderboard for total strikeouts in a season are generally clustered in the 31-36% range. Of course, some players will strike out at a higher rate than that, but an inferior hitter would rarely get enough plate appearances to reach 200+ K’s in one year.

That’s the balancing act at play in recent years. Yes, strikeouts are becoming more accepted as the all-or-nothing slugger swings for the fences with regularity. Screaming line drives and home runs increase, and in turn so do strikeouts.

Sano is one of those sluggers that is good enough to be a centerpiece of a lineup, and swings and misses enough to make us look up stats for guys like Adam Dunn, Chris Davis and Mark Reynolds.

Sano entered Thursday’s doubleheader with 164 strikeouts. The Twins had played 117 games. If he keeps up that per-game rate for 162 games, he’ll fan 227 times this year, which would be a new MLB record. He struck out in his first 3 plate appearance in Game 1 on Thursday, which bumps his projected total up to 229 for the year.

And it’s not just that he’s racking up tons of strikeouts because he has so many more plate appearances than other guys at the top of that list. His current 35.8% strikeout rate is higher than all but one of the guys with more than 200 strikeouts in a year—Chris Carter’s amazing 2013 season, in which the slugger whiffed 212 times and hit 29 home runs.

Carter’s 2013 season represents the fewest plate appearances required to reach the magic 200 cutoff, when he did the deed in just 585 trips to the plate. Through 117 Twins games, Sano was on pace for 634 plate appearances, which ought to be more than enough for the big slugger in the middle of the Twins’ lineup to break the 200-K barrier.

Here’s the list of 200-strikeout seasons in the Majors.

Rank Player Strikeouts Season K% 1 Mark Reynolds 223 2009 33.7% 2 Adam Dunn 222 2012 34.2% 3 Chris Davis 219 2016 32.9% 4 Christ Carter 212 2013 36.2% 5 Mark Reynolds 211 2010 35.4% 6 Chris Davis 208 2015 31.0% 7 Chris Carter 206 2016 32.0% 8 Drew Stubbs 205 2011 30.1% 9 Mark Reynolds 204 2008 33.3% ??? Miguel Sano ??? 2017 35.8%

Source: Baseball-Reference.com

Note: Davis (again), Dunn (again), Ryan Howard and Kris Bryant narrowly missed this chart; each hitter struck out 199 times in a season. Howard did it twice.

Sano’s got a pretty good chance of being on this chart by the end of the year, if he stays healthy. He’ll get the plate appearances. Because despite all the swings and misses and called third strikes, Sano is still hitting a strong .267/.353/.507 with 26 home runs and 74 RBIs. His 124 Weighted Runs Created Plus ranks 8th among MLB third basemen, and his defense has improved to the point where you could legitimately see him adding value at the position going forward.

Despite his shortcomings he’s been a good player – one of the best this year for the Twins. And at 24 years old, he’s got a real shot to be a great player. But it’s fair to say that he’s strikes out an awful lot.