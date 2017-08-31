Twins stay hot, beat White Sox on Kepler HBP

MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler took one for the team — and wound up with a hop-off winner for the Minnesota Twins.

Kepler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Twins rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 Thursday for their fourth straight victory.

Trailing 4-3 entering their final at-bat at Target Field, the Twins came back and held their slim lead for the second AL wild-card spot. They completed a three-game sweep with their first game-ending HBP since current Minnesota manager Paul Molitor was plunked in the 10th at the Metrodome in 1996 to beat Kansas City.

“A win’s a win. It’s a good way to finish a good month for us,” Molitor said.

And nope, Molitor said he didn’t remember that game from 21 years ago.

Finishing with a major league-leading 20 wins in August, Minnesota won 20 games in a month for the 10th time in team history and second time in 25 seasons. The Twins went 20-7 in May 2015.

Pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza opened the ninth with a single to right off closer Juan Minaya (2-2). After a one-out walk, Eddie Rosario hit a tying single.

Joe Mauer then walked to load the bases and Jorge Polanco lined back to Minaya.

With the crowd on its feet, Minaya’s first pitch hit Kepler in the shin for the winning run. Knocked to the ground, Kepler got up quickly and trotted to first.

“They come in all shapes and forms, but a walk-off’s a walk-off,” Kepler said. “We’ll take it.”

Closer Matt Belisle (1-2) got the win despite giving up the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth.

“It feels like something good’s going to happen and if we don’t win, they got lucky,” Belisle said.

Alen Hanson homered earlier to put the White Sox ahead 4-3.

“Just wasn’t meant to be,” manager Rick Renteria said.

Both starters — Chicago’s Miguel Gonzalez and Minnesota’s Bartolo Colon — allowed three earned runs in six innings. Colon gave up 10 hits and struck out eight; Gonzalez gave up seven hits and fanned five.

Chicago, 4-19 in its last 23 road games, scored three runs on nine hits between the second and fourth innings, but left two runners on in each frame.

An RBI single by Rob Brantly and RBI double by Adam Engel gave Chicago a 2-0 lead in the second. Yolmer Sanchez singled home a run in the fourth for a 3-1 lead.

Polanco and Kepler had RBI doubles in the fifth to tie it at 3.