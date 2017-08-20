Twins young core heats up, Gonsalves passed up, Chicago coming up

The Twins completed perhaps their most impressive series of the season Sunday, dominating the playoff contending Diamondbacks in three games at Target Field. After falling behind 3-0 in the early innings Friday, the Twins scored 25 unanswered runs over the next three days on their way to an eye-opening sweep. Here are some takeaways from the series that was and a look at the road ahead.

The Twins’ young offensive core is carrying the team right now

Perhaps the most encouraging development of the Twins’ August resurgence has been the offensive growth of several of their young position players, and that core was on full display over the weekend. In Friday’s 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks, Max Kepler, Byron Buxton (inside-the-park), and Miguel Sano (twice) all homered, Eddie Rosario had two doubles, and Jorge Polanco added two hits. On Sunday, Buxton, Polanco and Kepler all delivered big hits in the Twins’ 9-run first inning, which was punctuated by Rosario’s grand slam into the right field seats. Sano, however, is now headed to the DL with a shin injury.

To me, Buxton looks like a different hitter since coming off the DL August 1, although he was showing signs of breaking out of his funk before getting hurt. Yes, the numbers are outstanding since his return (.339/.385/.593 entering play Sunday), but it’s his pitch recognition, in my view, that’s been the catalyst to this outburst. Buxton’s swinging and missing less frequently, and seems to be laying off the down and away breaking balls that have caused him so many problems over the first two and a half years of his Twins tenure. Whether this is actually a breakout or just another hot streak is TBD, but he sure seems like he’s figuring it out, and this weekend he showed flashes of why he could eventually be a superstar.

I’ve been critical of both Rosario and Polanco in the past, and right now they’re making both those takes look pretty foolish. Rosario continues to mash, and could be making a case for American League Player of the Month honors. Polanco, after struggling mightily through June and July, is hitting over .400 in August, and consistently making hard contact again. I still have questions about Polanco’s long-term ability to stick defensively at shortstop, but he’s showing again that the bat plays in the majors.

Jose Berrios had a great start Saturday, and he’s not the only young arm pitching well

The young position players weren’t the only ones making an impact this weekend. Jose Berrios, after two sub-par starts, pitched a gem Saturday, tossing seven shutout innings while allowing just two hits and striking out seven. I thought it was interesting that the Twins pushed Berrios back a day—opting to start Ervin Santana on normal rest while giving Berrios six days rest between starts. Keeping Berrios’ young arm fresh makes sense, particularly as he approaches his career high in innings pitched for a season. If pushing him back a day or two when the opportunity presents itself produces more performances like that, it’s a sacrifice well worth making.

Berrios isn’t the only young Twins arm to shine recently. Other than a disastrous west coast road trip, Taylor Rogers has been fantastic in high leverage situations all year. Trevor Hildenberger earned his first save last week and has been thrust, on merit, into a high-leverage role just a couple months into his big-league career. And Alan Busenitz has a sub-2.00 ERA while increasingly pitching in more important spots. Add it all up and you can see the beginnings of a young nucleus of arms that could help the Twins as they enter their “winning window,” possibly as soon as this year.

Speaking of young arms, John Curtiss and Jake Reed continue to pitch extremely well in Rochester’s bullpen, and I’m a little surprised at least one of them hasn’t been called up yet. Curtiss, in particular, has been a lights out reliever all season, racking up huge strikeout totals while flashing an upper-90s fastball.

Aaron Slegers won’t replace Kyle Gibson in the rotation this week

Aaron Slegers pitched a gem against first place Cleveland Thursday, giving up 2 runs on 2 hits over 6.1 IP. Slegers has quietly been a durable innings eater at every level of the minor leagues, where he has a career 3.46 ERA while throwing around 150 innings/year. He’s not a top prospect, but he’s made it to the majors at 24, and forces the hitter to pick up the ball at an unfamiliar angle with his 6-foot-10 frame.

Because Slegers was the 26th man for Thursday’s doubleheader, he doesn’t have to stay in Triple-A for 10 days before being eligible for a recall. In theory, the Twins could call him up to pitch Tuesday in place of Kyle Gibson. Gibson struggled again Thursday, and hasn’t performed well all year. Given that Gibson has minor league options remaining, I thought the Twins missed a chance to send both Gibson and Slegers down after Thursday’s doubleheader. That would allow them to call up a bench bat (Kennys Vargas, Zack Granite etc.) for a few days, then recall Slegers in time to start Tuesday. Gibson could rejoin the team–in the rotation or bullpen—once rosters expand in September. Instead, it looks like the Twins will give Gibson another start against the White Sox.

Tim Melville, not Stephen Gonsalves, will start Monday

The Twins decided to select the contract of journeyman pitcher Tim Melville to start one game of Monday’s doubleheader against the White Sox. Melville’s pitched well at Triple-A Rochester, but I’m a little surprised by the move.

The Twins are at a point in the season where every game has huge importance, given where they are in the wild card standings. It may work out, but I’m not sure Tim Melville gives the Twins the best chance to win a ballgame Monday. Stephen Gonsalves is pitching extremely well again this year, although he did have a rough start Sunday after the Twins decided not to call him up.

Maybe the Twins have no intention of calling up Gonsalves, but if they do end up doing so, I’m a little surprised they didn’t just make the move now, and keep him up through the last days of August so that they don’t burn an option year.

Robbie Grossman’s injury gives Mitch Garver his first shot in the big leagues

Losing Robbie Grossman isn’t on par with losing, say, Miguel Sano, but his injury hurts the Twins. He doesn’t hit for great power or average, but he has one very valuable skill—getting on base. Grossman was in the top 10 in the American League in OBP pretty much all year, and served as a nice table setter for the power threats who hit behind him. His loss, however, does open up a spot for Mitch Garver.

Garver, a catcher by trade who’s likely to be used more as a 1B/OF/DH with the Twins this year, earned his promotion by tearing up the International League. Garver hit .291/.387/.541 for Rochester, which is particularly impressive because he played mostly catcher there. It will be interesting to see A) whether his bat translates to the big leagues and B) if he’s serviceable defensively in the outfield and at first base, where he’s played only sporadically in the minors. If he can hit a bit and hold his own in the field, he could make up for much of the value lost when Grossman went down.

Is Brian Dozier breaking out again?

Brian Dozier has been an incredibly streaky hitter in the big leagues. In 2015, he rode a huge first half to an all-star appearance. After slumping in the second half of 2015 and the first half of 2016, he was Ruthian in the final three months of last season. Since the all-star break, Dozier has somewhat quietly gone .299/.368/.606 heading into play Sunday and hit home run No. 25 in the series finale. Dozier’s the type of hitter that can put a team on his back for a stretch. If his current streak is anything like his previous two, it could be a season-changer for the Twins.

Opportunity Knocks in Chicago

After holding their own at home against two teams likely headed to the playoffs, the Twins now find themselves with a chance to make some noise against the worst team in the American League. With 5 games in 4 days against the White Sox (then three more against them after a trip to Toronto), there is a real opportunity to keep their hot streak going. If they can make it to September with a winning record, it should make for a fascinating final month of the season for a team many thought would fade after selling at the trade deadline.