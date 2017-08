MINNEAPOLIS — Brian Dozier hit a grand slam to vault the homer-happy Twins into the lead in a game against the Brewers. His teammates joined the fun by slugging four more.

The Twins finished play Tuesday night just 1.5 games back in the American League wild card race, and for all I can tell, there’s no quit in that clubhouse.

Dozier’s homer really got the party started for the Twins. But Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler each added two apiece off the Brewers. Former Twin Matt Garza took the loss.