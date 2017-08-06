Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: A big comeback, a little-league mistake, and a new closer?

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twins on Sunday waited out a short rain delay and a rough first inning to stage a comeback indicative of a team that hasn’t quit on its season. Perhaps there’s something to be said for that team-wide give-a-rip after their bosses at the trade deadline decided the rational path was to make this team weaker to fortify a brighter future.

This column presents 5 thoughts from Sunday’s 6-5 comeback victory at Target Field.

1. The story of the game, for me, was the fact that the Twins trailed by 5 runs before they even got a chance to hit. And then they used the next 8 innings to clamp down on Texas scoring and put up just enough offense to get the deed done.

At the risk of making too much out of one performance – always a danger in a season that stretches from April until early October – I think Sunday’s victory has some narrative significance.

You could empathize if the players, individually, decided to pack it in after that clear signal. But whether it stems from last week’s team meeting or some blend of individual competitiveness and professional pride, the Twins didn’t exactly sit down and make things easy on the Rangers this week.

Texas, it should be noted, is a team in a similar spot. In fact, the Rangers suffered a bigger blow in terms of clubhouse morale. While the Twins traded a guy who’d made one start for them and a closer two months before he hit free agency, the Rangers traded ace Yu Darvish to the Dodgers – a much clearer signal than the Twins’ front office provided that Texas had given up on its 2017 season.

Still, after J.O. Berrios gave up 5 first-inning runs on two mistake pitches that got crushed, the Twins locked down. Berrios pitched 4 scoreless innings after that, including sitting through a brief rain delay. Manager Paul Molitor joked that the Twins have had a fair amount of practice recently trying to overcome deficits. They didn’t waste much time in this one.

Two home runs in the 2nd inning cut the Rangers’ lead to 5-4. Max Kepler got one after he’s struggled lately, and Brian Dozier hit a two-out shot to continue his hot-hitting ways. Eddie Rosario homered in the next inning to tie things up. Then Robbie Grossman drove home the eventual winning run in the 5th inning. (More on that final RBI hit in a moment, because if I had a rooting interest in a pro baseball team that kind of baserunning blunder would cause me to lose sleep at night.)

It was a resilient performance on offense, made possible by a string of 8 scoreless innings from Berrios and a trio of relievers: Trevor Hildenberger, Taylor Rogers and Matt Belisle.

2. Joe Gallo hit a baseball a long way.

In the first inning the Twins already trailed 3-0 on Adrian Beltre’s early home run. Then slugger Joey Gallo got a pitch to his liking from Berrios and walloped it out to right field.

To Beltre, Berrios tried to get a fastball up high enough with two strikes that the likely future Hall of Famer couldn’t get around and do damage on the pitch. But it didn’t get up quite high enough, and was in enough to be to Beltre’s liking, and he pulled it out of the park to left field. Then, with Gallo, Berrios left a pitch smack in the middle of the plate, and the all-or-nothing Rangers slugger got pretty much all of it.

The Twins estimated it traveled 438 feet, which seems a bit light to me. That ball would draw oohs and ahhs in the middle of a home run derby. It looked to me like it hit the staircase out in right-center field beyond the flagpoles that stand tall on the right-field plaza—just in front of the parking garage out there.

I never saw an official Statcast measurement. I’m guessing it’s because Statcast’s tools don’t measure that far from home plate.

3. Matt Belisle got the first save for the Twins after they traded closer Brandon Kintzler.

With their old closer wearing a Nationals jersey – and their old old closer not yet back from a lengthy rehab following left shoulder surgery – the Twins turned to veteran Matt Belisle for the save. He dispatched the Rangers in the 9th inning to preserve the 6-5 win and in the process earn his first save in a Twins uniform. Afterwards, Belisle talked about how the specific role isn’t important to him, and he conveyed an admirable message of selflessness. You listen to him talk about how the team’s success is more important than his own, and you can understand why the Twins thought so highly of him as a guy this offseason.

“I’m going to be honest, it’s a little tricky right now,” Molitor said of shaping a bullpen at the back end of close games. “Matty did a nice job, no drama.”

After a rotten start to the season, Belisle has been great out of the bullpen for about six weeks now. Whether it’s positive regression or more conservative usage of an aging reliever or some combination, Belisle has given up just 1 earned run in his past 19 2/3 innings, shaving his once-ugly ERA to a more reasonably 4.64 in about 6 weeks. The Twins aren’t using him as much in back-to-back days, so it’s possible that if a save situation materializes Monday the job will land at someone else’s feet.

That remains to be seen. Molitor said that he still plans to mix in different relievers for the role rather than pick a specific closer.

The other two guys that pitched in relief Sunday – Rogers and Hildenberger – would make good candidates in my book.

4. Brian Dozier hit a home run and later left after feeling sick.

Molitor said that Dozier felt light-headed and dizzy during Sunday’s game, and the manager didn’t want to take any chances. Dozier was replaced by Ehire Adrianza, who made an important defensive play in the middle innings to snare a line drive.

“I think he felt a little faint,” Molitor said. “Hopefully it’s just one of those things that’s one-and-done.”

Taking Dozier out of a lineup that’s already without Miguel Sano makes the lineup card look a lot weaker for the Twins. But they got big contributions the past few days from guys like Kepler, Rosario, Robbie Grossman and Jorge Polanco. Sano is scheduled to have an MRI on his left wrist after he didn’t feel good enough to be used in Sunday’s game.

5. Eduardo Escobar narrowly avoided making a very costly mistake running the bases.

Having thoroughly praised the Twins for getting the job done and winning Sunday’s game to split the series, I feel compelled to point out Escobar’s surprising gaffe. The utility infielder is filling in for Sano at third base. He stole second base in the 5th inning to put himself in scoring position for Robbie Grossman with two outs.

Grossman roped a ball off the right field wall and tried in vain to turn the hard-hit ball into a double. He was tagged out sliding into second base – and Escobar apparently jogged home and touched the plate just narrowly before Grossman was pegged at second base.

With two outs, Escobar should have been running on first contact. Plus, he had a lead off second base. In theory, he should be able to get home well before Grossman gets to second base, since he can run on contact, he’s the faster runner, and Grossman doesn’t get the benefit of a head start from home plate like Escobar does from second base.

And it was a close enough play that Texas challenged whether Escobar scored before the out was recorded. He did, but barely. Of course, if he didn’t, the run wouldn’t count and the Twins would exit the inning tied 5-5. Who knows what happens after that.

“Kind of manufactured one,” Molitor said of the winning run. “A little bit of a mistake that we made it so close on the out at second and the tag at home. Kind of one of those things that shouldn’t happen at this level, and we almost got caught there. But we were able to get the run.”

I think Molitor was being kind. That’s a pretty inexcusable mistake for a big leaguer to make. I didn’t get a chance to talk with Escobar after the game. Either he was mistaken about the number of outs or … I can’t think of another reasonable excuse for not sprinting home to score. It seemed to me to show a lack of awareness running the bases.

(You could scrutinize Grossman for trying and failing to stretch a single to a double with two outs in the inning and Kepler due up next. That one’s a calculated gamble that didn’t work out. For Escobar, there’s no upside for jogging to the plate.)

