Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Perkins returns, Grossman hurt, Sano fans, Slegers impresses

MINNEAPOLIS – Thursday at Target Field was packed full of baseball and plenty of good and bad vibes for the Twins. The split day-night doubleheader had all of the vibes.

Some days, I’ve got to admit, it’s hard to have 5 things to think about certain baseball games. There are only so many interesting thoughts to think. Thursday could have filled a virtual notebook of thoughts, but we’ll limit it to 5 today.

This column presents 5 thoughts from an action-packed day at Target Field.

1. Aaron Slegers made his MLB debut Thursday in Game 2, and it was one to remember.

Slegers left in the 7th inning with a lot of the sparse Target Field crowd standing to applaud his efforts. The rookie pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed 2 earned runs, with 2 walks, 3 strikeouts and one home run. The solo homer to Jay Bruce is the only run that scored while the 6-foot-10 righty was in the game, but he left with a runner on base and Max Kepler’s trip in the outfield turned a single into a run-scoring triple and the run is charged to the starter.

“He did a nice job of trusting himself. He threw a lot of strikes. To go as long as he did and pitch as effectively as he did, it was just a big boost for everybody,” Molitor said. “Gained a lot of respect from a lot of people in that clubhouse tonight.”

I think Molitor put it well when he called the start “much-needed.” As in, the Twins had lost the first 2 games of the series to the division-leading Indians, including one earlier in the day. What seemed like the biggest series of the year at the onset was at risk of turning into a deflating sweep with nothing but a rookie making his debut standing in the way of that outcome.

But Slegers stood up. He mixed a fastball with a 2-seamer, plus a changeup and slider. He didn’t allow his second hit until the 7th inning, on what turned out to be his final hitter of the evening. The home run allowed to Jay Bruce was the most glaring mistake.

“I was surprised: Once the game started I was able to control the heart rate, control the emotions pretty well,” Slegers said. “It just about all spilled over when I came out of the game there in the 7th … I was about as close as you can [come to] crying without crying when I was walking off the mound and the crowd started standing up and applauding. That was a pretty special moment.”

My impression of Slegers during postgame interviews was that he had a certain composure to him. It sounds silly and I don’t know that I’ll be able to describe it better, but I just appreciated his search for answers with authenticity. Something about the way he considered his answers to the media’s questions made phrases like “executing pitches” and “batter-by-batter” not sound like tired clichés. Now, I’m admittedly just projecting based on a very short interaction, but it made me think that Slegers was hyper-focused on the task at every juncture of Thursday’s start. Serve up a home run and walk a guy? No problem. The job is to get the next guy.

By rule, Slegers was returned to the minor leagues after the start. He was serving as the 26th man on the roster for the double header. My understanding is that the Twins could have optioned him and immediately recalled him, but if he won’t be able to pitch for four more days it makes sense to preserve the roster spot. I would think he’ll be a candidate to start again as early as Tuesday, considering how he fared in his debut and how badly the Twins need good starting pitching.

2. Robbie Grossman broke his thumb, got a base hit, then got X-rays and left the game.

Grossman suffered the injury when he collided with Byron Buxton before the centerfielder made a catch and Grossman took a tumble. Apparently, his thumb struck Buxton’s forearm and that caused a small fracture near the tip of the thumb on his throwing hand.

But after the collision, he singled in the 2nd inning and ran the bases before he was lifted for X-rays and replaced by Max Kepler.

Grossman’s headed to the disabled list, and said he thinks he could be back in 3-4 weeks. I’ll be curious to follow his recovery, because even though it’s a small fracture there’s a short window in which to get back. By the time a broken bone would have the chance to heal, the Twins will likely be out of minor league rehab options for Grossman. It doesn’t make a return impossible – see: Kyle Schwarber in last year’s World Series – but it does make things more difficult.

The DH and occasional outfielder has hit .242/.367/.363, which is an underwhelming batting average and slugging percentage. But his .367 on-base percentage was tied for first on the Twins (with Joe Mauer) and ranks 13th in the American League.

3. Miguel Sano struck out 3 times in Game 1, and at that point, he was mathematically on pace to set the new MLB strikeout record.

Sano’s 35.8% strikeout rate is near the top end of the range among the 5 hitters who have topped 200 strikeouts in a single season. If Sano stays healthy, he’ll cruise onto that list. And if he maintains his current pace of punchouts, he’ll top Mark Reynolds’ all-time record for a single season of 223 strikeouts.

4. Glen Perkins made his return to the mound, although it didn’t go as well as he would have hoped.

Perkins only got one out, and he left with the bases loaded after walking a batter, serving up two hits and walking two Indians hitters. Still, a return that’s some 16 months in the making had to feel good.

“It was good to get back out there,” Perkins said, “obviously not the results I wanted.”

There was some emotion in Perkins’ voice and a big smile on his face when he expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome back.

“Running in I hear Adam Abrams say, ‘Welcome back to Target Field,’ and the fans cheering in that manner when we’re down 4 runs. It’s special to me. Obviously, everybody knows I’m from here and so I’m one of those people. So for them to cheer for me like that after everything that I’ve gone through, it felt really good, and I appreciate that more than anybody knows.”

For Perkins, it had been 13 months since his labrum surgery, 16 months since he last pitched in a Twins uniform in a real game, and more than 21 months since he’d last pitched at Target Field. His fastball touched 92 mph, which is not quite back to where it had been at the height of his powers, but it’s getting there. He hasn’t pitched in many games since he’s been back at full-tilt in his rehab outings and I’m curious to see if the command and velocity improve when he gets some innings under his belt.

5. Slegers’ great outing was critical for the Twins, who will need 7 pitchers in 5 days.

The timing of two doubleheaders is unfortunate for a team that is clinging to postseason contention and doesn’t boast a lot of quality starting pitching depth. That’s what made Slegers’ outing so uplifting for the Twins. They were in danger of getting swept by the division-leading Indians after Kyle Gibson turned in another short start in the matinee.

Ervin Santana, J.O. Berrios and Bartolo Colon will pitch the weekend series against the Diamondbacks. They’ll still need two more starters for Monday, and it likely won’t be Gibson or Slegers, since that would mean only 3 days to rest between outings.

What are their other options?

Nik Turley was recalled as a bullpen protector, but the word is that he likely won’t be in line to make a start Monday. I think the most likely candidate would be Dillon Gee, who threw 36 pitches to get 8 outs in relief of Gibson on Thursday. After that, there are a few guys worth considering.

I think the most logical could be Stephen Gonsalves, who has made two good starts for Triple-A Rochester since his promotion. He’d need to be added to the 40-man roster, and his scheduled day to start technically would be Sunday. But he’s as good an option as anyone else, and the Twins could rest him for an extra day before asking him to make his MLB debut.

I also considered Felix Jorge, but his schedule doesn’t line up well with what the Twins need. Two other guys who could be lined up would be David Hurlbut (Triple-A) and Zack Littell (Double-A), although neither one is on the 40-man roster.

