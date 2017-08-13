Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Twins surge, on power, passed balls and postseason odds

The Twins have experienced the swing of emotions in the past couple weeks. At the non-waiver trade deadline, the front office bosses decided that this season wasn’t worth investing more assets into, and hey, while they were at it, they might as well cash in pending free agents for some pitching prospects that might prove useful down the line.

From where I sit, it’s hard to disagree with the logic of the decision. But you could understand why there’d be disappointment inside the clubhouse.

Disappointment apparently didn’t lead to resignation, because the Twins put together one of their best collective weeks of the season last week, surging to win six games in a row – nearly 7 – and a combined 8 of their past 10 ballgames.

That stretch of 10 games also included a gut-punch loss Saturday to the Tigers, and a bounce-back win Sunday to get on the right kind of ‘streak’ entering Monday’s off day.

This column presents 5 thoughts from Sunday’s game, which was the team’s 59th win of the season – exactly as many as they had all of last year.

1. Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Brian Dozier led off the game with a home run.

His 23rd deep ball of the year came on the third pitch of the game from Tigers starter, Matthew Boyd, a lefty with a mid-90s fastball. It’s been clear for a some time now that fastballs do not scare Brian Dozier. He’s one of the best hitters in the world at taking high fastballs and pulling them into the left field seats.

Boyd’s fastball was more knee-level than letter-high, but Dozier still handled it with ease and put the Twins up 1-0 early. In fact, 19 of Dozier’s home runs this season have come on fastballs, according to BaseballSavant.com.

2. Miguel Sano also went deep, and his 2-run shot in the 3rd inning put the Twins in front 4-0.

We discussed Dozier feasting on fastballs. Sano, by contrast, rarely gets fastballs. FanGraphs.com tracks how often hitters face certain types of pitches. Sano has seen the lowest percentage of fastballs in all of baseball among batters who qualify for the batting title, per FanGraphs.

Just 42.4% of the pitches Sano has seen this year are fastballs, which is the lowest on the Twins by a wide margin. Among Twins hitters with at least 50 plate appearances this year, here are the bottom-5 batters in terms of the frequency of fastballs seen:

Miguel Sano: 42.4%

Kennys Vargas: 51.9%

Eddie Rosario: 52.3%

Chris Gimenez: 52.5%

Brian Dozier: 53.9%

(Zach Granite and Joe Mauer get the most fastballs on a rate basis among Twins hitters.)

We said 19 of Dozier’s 23 homers have come on fastballs. Only 15 of Sano’s 26 long balls have been on heaters, per BaseballSavant.com.

3. It’s hard to ignore an ugly 5th inning from the Twins, and specifically the battery connection of Ervin Santana and Chris Gimenez.

By the time it was over, the Tigers had scored 3 runs to tie the game at 4-4 after the Twins had appeared to be in control.

The mess all started with what should have been a routine ground out to shortstop, where Jorge Polanco fielded it and made the throw to first base. But Miguel Sano’s inexperience or lack of focus pulled him off the bag (toward the throw) as he caught it, rendering Mikie Mahtook safe. Then Alex Presley doubled. Then trouble really set in.

Santana uncorked four different pitches to Gimenez that found their way past the Twins’ backup catcher – three ruled passed balls and one a wild pitch. Santana also walked a batter and hit Victor Martinez.

I’m not sure what caused the problems to start so suddenly, or why they all seemed to hit at once. It was a rough inning for the Twins and it nearly cost them the game.

4. Trevor Hildenberger got his first MLB save by getting the final four outs to finish off a 6-4 win.

Hildenberger uses a side-arm fastball, an over-the-top fastball with velocity, and a filthy changeup to get hitters out on both sides of the plate. His overall numbers so far this season suggest he’s particularly tough on lefties, who are hitting just .194/.219/.258 against Hildenberger. But when he’s really got his good changeup working, we’ve seen some righties look hopeless at times, too.

The right-handed side-winder now has a 3.13 ERA in 23 innings in the big leagues, and the rookie’s first save might not be his last save.

When the Twins traded Kintzler, I outlined a handful of candidate who could close games for the Twins. Despite only a handful of innings in the big leagues, Hildenberger made the list.

That’s in part due to his experience in the role in the minor leagues, but it’s also because he had great minor league numbers and has mostly succeeded in his outings in the Majors so far this year. (Taylor Rogers would also be a good candidate, and I wouldn’t be too surprised to see him pick up at least one save the rest of the way if the matchups make sense. And speaking of lefties, Glen Perkins may be close to returning to the big leagues after a recovery from shoulder surgery that has shelved him for more than a year.)

5. The Twins started the day just one-half game out of the second wild card spot.

So, the natural question on the minds of many Twins fans has become: Will they make the postseason?

I still think it’s unlikely.

They’ve been playing fairly well and they’re making it more interesting than I thought they would. The fact that we’re even asking the question is a testament to the work they put in during their impressive win streak last week. If you’re a Twins fan discouraged by the fact that the gave up big league assets at the trade deadline rather than added pieces, you can at least be heartened by the fact that you’ll constantly be refreshing the page with the A.L. Wild Card standings every day, perhaps for the next 6+ weeks.

(FanGraphs.com projected at the beginning of the day Sunday that the Twins had about an 18% chance of making the postseason. That’s quite a bit higher than we would have guessed one week ago.)

