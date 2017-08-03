Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Who will be the Twins closer now that Brandon Kintzler is gone?

Before the Twins traded closer Brandon Kintzler to the Washington Nationals, one of the arguments I heard against such a trade was that the Twins didn’t have anybody lined up who could succeed Kintzler in that role if he left town.

I have to admit I thought the logic was a little silly.

Short memory?

It wasn’t until last June that Brandon Kintzler found himself in the role, and even then, he wasn’t the lone pitcher tabbed to get outs in the 9th inning. At that time, the Twins had cycled from Glen Perkins (injured) to Kevin Jepsen in the closer’s role, and Jepsen didn’t get the job done.

So now that Kintzler is gone, who should close games for the Twins? I’ve got a few candidates in mind. First, some background on Kintzler’s emergence as the team’s trustworthy closer.

Manager Paul Molitor had little choice last June but to back off Jepsen. And at the time, the Twins didn’t have much in the way of closing experience on the roster. So Molitor decided it was time for a closer-by-committee approach to the 9th inning, using Kintzler and lefty Fernando Abad based on matchups.

I found myself wondering in the past two days if the group that is now upset the Twins are without an experienced closer would also have thrown a fit at the time Kintzler was elevated into the role due to his lack of experience closing games.

Here’s what Kintzler said after his first save – after which he proved capable of shutting the door, closing 45 of his 52 chances in a Twins uniform.

“It was a little more exciting than I thought it was going to be,” Kintzler said at the time. “I tried to downplay it going into it because I’ve pitched the 8th many times, but obviously you can’t practice the intensity of (closing). It was a lot of fun.”

Then he picked a walk-in song – Eminem’s Lose Yourself – and became a closer. Sometimes that’s how it works.

I don’t know how the next chapter is going to play out for the Twins. I do have 5 candidates to consider for the job. Here they are.

Taylor Rogers

The lefty was excellent early this season, and worked his way into the primary setup role in front of Kintzler. Rogers pitched a scoreless inning against the Yankees on July 19 to trim his ERA to 1.93 on the season (37 1/3 innings). The Twins had won the previous 10 games in a row in which Rogers pitched, and that was No. 11.

Since that day, though, he’s given up at least one run every time he’s been out, and his ERA has ballooned nearly two full runs to 3.79. That includes a pair of 3-run homers to his name. It’s just generally been a bad 10 days for Rogers (3 innings) that also coincides with the Twins sliding down the standings. Such is the life of a reliever.

Given the way he’s pitched lately you could understand why Molitor might be hesitant to hand the job over to him exclusively. If it wasn’t for a bad 10 days, he’d be the natural next-in-line.

Matt Belisle

This one was suggested by my colleague, Phil Mackey. I guess technically I don’t have to give him credit for it, since he won’t read this column to see the props, but I think it’s worth tipping the cap.

Matt Belisle has been really, really good over the past 6 weeks. Twins could run him out for some saves, boost value, and deal by Aug. 31 — Phil Mackey (@PhilMackey) August 1, 2017

If you judge a pitcher off ERA – admittedly dangerous for a reliever — Belisle had been a disaster through mid-June this season. The Twins signed him to be a leader and pitch important late innings. He wound up in sort of a setup role and he had a horrible 8.22 ERA, with 21 earned runs in 23 innings, through June 14. The Twins would counter by saying that Belisle was mostly good, and he’d had occasional outings where he blew up and that made his ugly ERA look worse than his actual performance. Indeed, 18 of his 21 earned runs came in just 4 outings – two of those outings were on the second night of back-to-back work for the 37-year-old, and the other two were on one day of rest.

Since then, the Twins have only asked Belisle to get outs on consecutive days twice, a span of 17 appearances. He’s been great. Whether it’s positive regression or smarter usage of an aging reliever or some combination, Belisle has given up just 1 earned run in his past 19 2/3 innings, shaving his once-ugly ERA to a more reasonably 4.64 in about 6 weeks.

My primary argument against Belisle as the only closer would be the inability to use him multiple days in a row. Then again, there’s no mandate that says one reliever must hold the job by himself. And as Mackey suggests, Belisle will be a free agent this winter and a few saves could theoretically make him a candidate to be traded using waivers in August.

Trevor Hildenberger

If you using defense-independent stats like FIP or xFIP, there’s a case to be made the Hildenberger has been the Twins’ best reliever this season. (His 2.58 FIP is best among Twins relievers by nearly a full run, among relief pitchers with at least 10 innings logged this season.) He’s only pitched 17 1/3 innings, so he’s far from a proven commodity. But I’ve been impressed by a few of his outings this year, and think he’s potentially a real weapon for the Twins in future seasons.

I’m a little reserved in my optimism there because I do wonder how hitters will adjust to the funky arm slot – Hildenberger’s a right-handed side-armer – once they’ve seen him a few times. But so far he’s shown the ability to command his fastball, which sets up a great changeup, and he can also change his arm slot for deception and pump some heat when he needs a swing and a miss.

He’s struck out 26.4% of hitters he’s faced this season and walked just 4.2%, which ties Ryan Pressly for best in the Twins bullpen for the widest gap between strikeout rate and walk rate (+22.2%).

Molitor has said he’s not planning to name a new closer in the short-term. When asked about Hildenberger on Thursday, the manager said he wants to see him in those tense moments of games to gauge how the rookie responds.

Ryan Pressly

Pressly, in my mind, has been one of the biggest under-achievers on the team this year. Perhaps I put unfair expectations on him. You watch him throw a bullpen in Fort Myers, Florida, and you think that nobody on the staff has nastier stuff than the hard-throwing righty. He’s also near the top of the charts in terms of spin rate on his fastball (good for attacking hitters up in the strike zone) and also on his curveball, all mixed in an arsenal that also includes mid-to-high-90’s velocity.

His numbers don’t match those lofty expectations this season. Not even close. It’s been a bad year for Pressly, and it comes at a surprising time, as I’m guessing the Twins were hoping he’d take one of their late-inning roles and run with it at age 28.

I think it’s worth pointing out that Pressly’s gotten a bit unlucky this year. Fly balls are turning into home runs at the highest rate of his career – by far. Nearly one-quarter of the balls opponents have hit in the air against Pressly this year have left the park. That’s the third-highest rate in the Majors for regular relievers, and almost twice as high as the MLB average rate of fly balls turning into homers. When the other team puts the ball in play against Pressly, they’ve hit .349 this year, which is way higher than his career .303 BABIP, and also much higher than the league average this season. More balls in play have fallen for hits than usual this year against Pressly, and it’s possible that higher rate can be explained by bad luck.

The peripheral stats can help us understand some context surrounding Pressly’s performance this year. Still, it’s hard to say that he’s earned a high degree of trust associated with being the guy at the back end of a bullpen.

Yes, Pressly has strikeout stuff, and he’s done a fairly good job at limiting free passes this season. The problem with recommending him for a closer’s position is that he’s got a 6.68 ERA for the season. Put simply, it’s hard to imagine him in the 9th inning because he hasn’t gotten the job done in lower-leverage roles.

Some bad luck plays into it, but the fact remains that more than 33 innings into the season, Pressly hasn’t lived up to expectations. If you had asked me in spring training who would take the closer’s role if Kintzler was traded, I would have said Pressly. Now that seems like a stretch.

How about some dark horses?

With varying degrees of seriousness, here are three other candidates.

Glen Perkins

Perkins pitched an innings for the Fort Myers Miracle on Thursday, as he continues his rehab assignment. He’s been down an awfully long time, but it’s possible that he’s close to a return to the big leagues. Molitor said that the planned next step is to send Perkins to Double-A Chattanooga to up the level of competition for the three-time all-star closer. Molitor also said Perkins’ velocity is up to 90 mph. I’ll bet he could get by with that, although he definitely wouldn’t be his formerly dominant self. A few more ticks up on the fastball, though, and the Twins might be in business.

John Curtiss

I doubt the Twins would call up a minor leaguer and ask him to close games in the big leagues. OK, I’ll go a little stronger. That won’t happen. It doesn’t change the fact that Curtiss is having a great year in the minor leagues and probably doesn’t get the shine he deserves. He was recently promoted to Triple-A Rochester after dominating at Double-A Chattanooga. On the season, he’s a perfect 18-for-18 in save opportunities, and he’s got a 1.38 ERA in 39 innings out of the ‘pen. Couple that with his eye-catching 57:17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and you’ve got a guy who might earn himself a call-up before the season’s over. It’s no sure thing because he’s not on the 40-man roster, but it could happen. I for one am curious to see what he can do against big league hitters.

Here’s one more dark horse…

Twins might need a closer… https://t.co/0zXAQ9OY27 — Derek Wetmore (@DerekWetmore) August 2, 2017

Sometimes when my takes aren’t quite hot enough I’ll have colleagues pin me down and ask for predictions. I predict that Randy Johnson will not come out of retirement to close baseball games for the Twins in 2017.

