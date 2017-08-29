Zulgad: Favorable schedule could make Twins impossible to ignore

MINNEAPOLIS – The crowd at Target Field on Tuesday night for the opening of the Twins’ three-game series against the White Sox served as a reminder that there remains a healthy amount of skepticism when it comes to this team.

A year after losing a franchise-record 103 games, and a month after the front office appeared to wave the white flag by trading closer Brandon Kintzler and Jaime Garcia after only one start, the Twins’ returned home from an eight-game, seven-day road trip with a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels for the second wild card spot in the American League.

Yet, there were large pockets of empty dark green seats as the announced attendance was put at 20,530 for what turned into a 6-4 victory for the Twins. Jorge Polanco hit two home runs as he continued his second-half turnaround, and Ervin Santana earned his 14th victory of the season.

The fact there were not more patrons on hand is not a criticism of those who might have had little interest in fighting the traffic headaches created by MNDOT’s absurd insistence on closing as many roads as possible this summer, didn’t want to spend the type of money it costs to attend a game or had to work in the morning and did not want to go out on Tuesday night.

There also is the fact that the Twins were only four games above .500 entering Tuesday and are fighting for a spot in a one-game playoff that wasn’t added by Major League Baseball until 2012. That was two years after the Twins had gone from annual playoff contender to running punch line, save for a surprise 83-79 finish in 2015.

But even with the Vikings opening the regular season in two weeks, ignoring or dismissing the Twins is going to become more and more difficult and could become downright impossible in the coming weeks.

Two days from Sept. 1, the Twins not only find themselves in a playoff position but Tuesday also marked the beginning of a stretch in which the Twins will play 19 consecutive games against teams that have sub-.500 records.

Yes, the White Sox (52-78) took three of five from the Twins last week in Chicago, but this is a rebuilding franchise that has the lowest winning percentage in the American League.

Minnesota will follow this series by playing host to the reeling Kansas City Royals (65-66), who hadn’t scored a run in 43 innings before finally breaking through in the bottom of the third inning on Tuesday night en route to a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Following the K.C. series, the Twins will face the Rays (66-68) and Royals (four games) on the road before playing host to San Diego (57-74) and Toronto (four games).

That will lead into a three-game series against the Yankees (70-60) in New York, but that won’t begin until Sept. 18. The Twins then close the regular season with four games in Detroit (57-73), three games in Cleveland (74-56) and three games at home against the Tigers.

That means the Twins began Tuesday with 32 games remaining and only six of them will be against teams that are comfortably north of .500. The White Sox, Padres, Tigers can’t wait for the season to be finished.

The Twins’ season has been goofy enough that making any assumptions about success would be misguided, but the next 20 days will provide manager Paul Molitor’s club with an opportunity to create significant space between themselves and the six teams that started Tuesday within three games of them for that second wild card.

If the Twins are successful in doing this, the skeptics might have no choice but to begin paying closer attention and those large pockets of empty seats could be occupied by mid-September.