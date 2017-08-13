Zulgad: Remarkable resilience has helped Twins overcome multitude of flaws

If evidence of the Minnesota Twins’ remarkable resilience from the 2017 season is ever required, the games from Saturday and Sunday in Detroit would suffice as choices.

Hours after suffering a punch-to-the-gut loss to the Tigers – a game in which the Twins rallied from a 5-0 deficit, held an 11-6 lead after six innings and lost on Justin Upton’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth off Matt Belisle – manager Paul Molitor’s club picked itself up, dusted itself off and beat the Tigers, 6-4, to win two of three games in the series.

The victory left the Twins 4.5 games behind Cleveland in the American League Central and a half-game behind in the AL wild card race.

It also enabled the Twins to tie their victory total, yes, total, from a year ago when they finished with a franchise-worst 103 losses. That debacle of a season was enough to get a guy believed to have a lifetime contract, general manager Terry Ryan, fired and caused ownership to finally embrace the type of changes it had resisted for so long.

Of course, the decision to hire wunderkind Derek Falvey as chief baseball officer and Thad Levine as general manager also was accompanied by the assumption that the two would be overseeing a 2017 season filled with defeats. The thought this team might contend for a playoff berth of any kind was laughable.

Only it’s the Twins players who are getting the last laugh as they refuse to go away no matter what happens. The Twins finished July by losing 10 of 15 games after the All-Star break.

This caused Falvey and Levine to reverse course on a plan to be buyers at the trade deadline and starter Jaime Garcia was dealt to the Yankees after only one start for the Twins. All-Star closer Brandon Kintzler also was dealt to Washington for a prospect.

The Twins fell to three games under .500 with a 12-inning loss July 30 at Oakland and an Aug. 1 loss at San Diego put them at 50-54. Considering how low the expectations had been entering the season, we could have thanked the Twins for remaining relevant until the Vikings opened training camp and hoped for better things in 2018.

Only the Twins have won nine of 12 games since Aug. 2, including a season-high six-game winning streak that ended on Saturday night.

After that defeat, Molitor acknowledged, “it’s tough to swallow those kind (of losses), especially when you need to win games.” The Twins not only scored 11 runs but also had 19 hits and yet couldn’t close it out. “It’s, obviously, a really ugly, tough loss to take,” Molitor said.

It’s also the type of loss that many teams might carry into the next day.

While this Twins team has plenty of flaws, it also has character. Brian Dozier led off Sunday’s game with a home run and the Twins jumped to a 4-0 lead. The Tigers came back to tie the score in the fifth inning, thanks in part to three passed balls charged to Twins catcher Chris Gimenez and a wild pitch by Ervin Santana. The 2016 Twins never recovered from this type of ineptitude. The 2017 Twins just shrug their shoulders and score a few more runs.

An RBI single by Byron Buxton and a sacrifice fly by Ehire Adrianaza in the eighth inning put Minnesota ahead and gave it seven victories in eight games. A bullpen that gave up six runs in 4.2 innings on Saturday — after Jose Berrios fell behind 5-0 for the second consecutive start — gave up no runs in four innings on Sunday.

“All three games here were a struggle,” said Molitor, who is in the final season of his contract and has no assurance of returning. “We really talked about bouncing back after last night, and now we can feel good about getting out of here with a series win.”

This Twins team seems to embrace the struggle and making it clear to everyone, including Falvey and Levine, they aren’t going away. How many times have we declared this Twins’ season to be finished? Seven or eight times? Maybe more?

As the Twins struggled in July, and Cleveland and Kansas City got hot, it was assumed that the AL Central would begin to take the shape many expected. On Aug. 1, the Indians were 57-47, two games ahead of Kansas City (55-49) and 6.5 ahead of the Twins.

Cleveland, which is now 11 games over .500 at 63-52 after beating Tampa Bay on Sunday, will play a three-game series at Target Field beginning on Tuesday evening. Veteran Bartolo Colon, who was so bad in Atlanta he was let go but has won his past two starters for the Twins, will start that game.

If the Indians manage to win two of three or sweep the series, we will again hear that the feel-good summer story that has been this Twins’ season is about to come to a close.

By now, we all should know better than to believe it.