Zulgad: Shortsighted will complain but Twins’ new brass made right moves

The shortsighted will say the Twins should have been buyers. The shortsighted will vent over the Twins now lacking a closer. The shortsighted will say nothing has changed with the Twins.

The shortsighted will be wrong.

After holding first place in the American League Central for much of the season, the Twins entered the All-Star break two games over .500 and 2.5 games back of Cleveland in the division.

This presented a conundrum for chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine. In their first season with the organization, and having inherited a team that lost 103 games in 2016 and was still filled with plenty of holes, Falvey and Levine had to decide whether to attempt to add to a flawed roster or become sellers and add pieces for the future.

Clarity came in the form of a 5-10 record since the All-Star break. Publicly, Falvey and Levine might express disappointment about the Twins’ recent swoon. Privately, the duo likely would tell you the fact their club has dipped three games under .500 and 6.5 games back of Cleveland isn’t a bad thing at all.

On Sunday morning, the Twins sent recently acquired pitcher Jaime Garcia to the New York Yankees for pitching prospects Dietrich Enns and Zack Littell. Then before Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline, Falvey shipped All-Star closer Brandon Kintzler to Washington for pitching prospect Tyler Watson and $500,000 in international signing bonus money.

Garcia, who made one start for the Twins after being acquired from Atlanta, is in the final season of his contract. Kintzler’s contract also is set to expire. So the fading Twins turned two upcoming free agents into three pitching prospects as Falvey tries to duplicate the success he had in Cleveland of finding lively arms who turn into productive big leaguers.

That won’t be enough for many Twins followers who have convinced themselves that Falvey and Levine should have torn apart their own farm system in order to make a run with this collection of players.

It will be difficult for them to take the usual path of directing their anger at what they consider to be owner Jim Pohlad’s cheap ways, considering Minnesota picked up most of Garcia’s contract to get him from Atlanta and then agreed to pay the majority of that contract with the Yankees in order to get better prospects.

Instead, the angst ridden will scream about the Twins having only one winning season in Target Field and being mostly a train wreck in five of the past six years. Their frustration is understandable but this time their outrage is silly.

The Twins sat atop the top of the AL Central for an extended period not because they were that good but because outside of the Astros, Yankees and the Red Sox the American League has been bad for much of this season.

And for this there are some who thought the smart play might have been dealing top prospects from the farm system that badly needed additions, not subtractions.

There is no doubt that Falvey and Levine arrived in Minnesota with a plan to build a franchise that can consistently contend for a World Series at some point. That time wasn’t now and the past two weeks have helped to clear that up.

For that, Falvey and Levine are likely thankful. Someday, those who are bent out of shape about the moves of the past two days will understand why.