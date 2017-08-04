Zulgad: This time Paul Molitor provided with no assurances of sticking as Twins’ manager

MINNEAPOLIS – Twins owner Jim Pohlad received what seemed to be well-deserved criticism last summer when he assured Paul Molitor that he would return as the team’s manager after firing general manager Terry Ryan and beginning the search for a replacement.

In the midst of a 103-loss season and looking for a new baseball boss, it made little sense to make it a requirement to keep Molitor.

What us critics didn’t consider was that the Twins’ new management team would be a couple of patient men. Derek Falvey, the team’s chief baseball officer, and Thad Levine, the general manager, might not have fired Molitor if they had been given the opportunity.

Falvey and Levine have done the smart thing in taking over a franchise in need of repair throughout. They have spent much of their time observing and evaluating. People within the organization have raved about the fact that Falvey and Levine have asked many for their opinions and actually appeared genuinely interested by the responses.

But patience – and wanting feedback – does not equal a desire to stick with the status quo. It means that from players to front office employees to the manager and coaching staff, Falvey and Levine wanted to get a feel for who would be a good fit going forward and who might not fit in.

In Molitor’s case, it seems as if he would have an excellent chance to remain in the Twins’ dugout next season. Coming off the worst year in franchise history, the Twins spent much of the first half of this season in first place in the American League Central and overachieved at many turns.

Nonetheless, there has been no talk of giving Molitor a new contract – he’s in the last season of a three-year deal – and Pohlad recently told the Star Tribune that this time the call on Molitor’s future will be made by Falvey and Levine. Falvey told the paper that no decision on Molitor will be made until the end of the season.

The smart money says Falvey and Levine have a very good idea of their plan for Molitor.

Molitor, who will turn 61 on Aug. 22, has worked to embrace the thought processes and analytics-side of things that Falvey and Levine embrace. Molitor gave no indication that he objected to having Jeff Pickler added to his coaching staff, despite the fact that the wunderkind would have been considered a threat by many veteran baseball men.

Molitor, in fact, has praised Pickler for his contributions for in-game strategy and work with the outfielders throughout the season.

Molitor also has done his best to toe the company line in the face of losing starter Jaime Garcia (after one start) and closer Brandon Kintzler, when the Twins decided to bail on the season at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Before the Twins began a two-game series in San Diego on Tuesday, Molitor quoted the lyrics to a Bruce Springseen song by writing, “No retreat, No Surrender” on the whiteboard by the lineups. But he also steered clear of saying anything critical about his bosses’ decision to look toward a future he clearly wants to be a part of.

Falvey and Levine have started to make changes in the front office. Jack Goin, the team’s director of baseball research in what once was a small department, left the organization Friday, according to the Star Tribune.

The front office duo also has quietly been building up the Twins’ analytics department with new hires that aren’t being announced. These comings and goings are only interesting to a select few, meaning making them in-season is simple.

The decision on Molitor will draw far more interest.

While it would seem logical to assume Molitor has done enough to earn himself an extension, we still don’t know exactly how Falvey and Levine plan to operate this franchise or what they are looking for from their most important employees.

It will remain that way until a decision on Molitor is made.