Zulgad: Twins’ tribute to “Lumber Company” proves to be a hit against Diamondbacks

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twins kicked off the weekend by honoring Rod Carew’s dominant 1977 season in which the Hall of Famer spent the summer chasing .400 before finishing with a .388 average, 14 home runs and a career-high 100 runs batted in.

Carew was the best hitter on that team, but he wasn’t the only guy who could cause an opposing pitcher to reconsider his career choice. That good-hit, no-pitch Twins club finished with an 84-77 record and became known as the “Lumber Company” en route to scoring 867 runs.

The present-day Twins did their best to pay tribute to that collection from the Summer of ’77 over the weekend, scoring 27 runs in a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks. This included a 10-3 victory on Friday, in which Minnesota hit six home runs, and a 12-5 rout of Arizona on Sunday. The latter effort featured a nine-run first inning and three more home runs.

This included a grand slam from Eddie Rosario in his second at-bat of the first inning off reliever Braden Shipley, who had replaced T.J. McFarland. McFarland, a lefthander making a spot start, gave up seven runs in one-third of an inning.

The Twins (63-59) remain in second place in the American League Central, trailing Cleveland by five games, but are tied with the Angels (64-60) for the second wild card spot in the AL. Minnesota has won four in a row and is 7-3 in its past 10; the Angels beat Baltimore in the final two games of their weekend series and are 8-2 in their past 10.

The Twins did their damage Sunday with a makeshift lineup that featured hot-hitting center fielder Byron Buxton batting third and Eduardo Escobar serving as the designated hitter in the cleanup spot. The recently recalled Mitch Garver got his first big-league start in place of Joe Mauer at first base, and Ehire Adrianza was at third.

Manager Paul Molitor decided to give Mauer the day off as part of his season-long plan to rest the veteran against lefthanders when possible. This was despite the fact Mauer has his average up to .290.

The fact Miguel Sano was not at third base had nothing to do with a desire to get him a breather. Rather, it was forced. Sano crushed two home runs in Friday’s series opener, but he also fouled a ball off his left shin. The pain in his shin started to bother Sano shortly thereafter and when he was unable to run to first base on Saturday after hitting a ground ball to third, the Twins sent him for an MRI on Sunday morning.

The result: Sano has a stress reaction, a precursor to a stress fracture, and he will be headed for the 10-day disabled list.

Molitor said he is hoping that Sano will be ready in early September, meaning he will be lost for the upcoming five-game series against the White Sox in Chicago and a three-game series in Toronto. Chicago is a dreadful 47-74 and in last place in the AL Central; the Blue Jays are 59-65 and in last place in the AL East. The Twins will return home from Toronto to play the White Sox to close out August before facing the Royals at Target Field in the first three games of September.

Ordinarily, the loss of Sano would be enough to say the Twins’ feel-good season is likely finished. But given how this team has hung around the extremely mediocre AL all season long, it would be foolish to make any predictions about what will transpire between now and the end of the regular season on Oct. 1.

That’s especially true given how the Twins hit the ball over the weekend against an Arizona club that has overcome wearing the league’s most dreadful uniforms to remain 2.5 games ahead of the Brewers for the second wild card position in the National League.

“I think that when you struggle, you see guys try to do more, or with men in scoring position, we’ve gone through some droughts there where hits have been hard to come by,” Molitor said. “You start getting them and they have a tendency to come in bunches a little bit. We’ve had a nice offensive run here as of late. A lot of the de-escalating numbers we saw maybe on the West Coast trip, a lot of guys numbers have been escalating, and it’s kind of across the board for the most part. That usually bodes pretty well for what you’re going to do as an offense collectively.”

The beneficiary of the Twins’ offensive output on Sunday – which included a 3-for-3 day from backup catcher Chris Gimenez – was starter Bartolo Colon. Colon was shaky in a first inning in which he faced five hitters, but he left two men on base and got 12 runs of support before departing.

Colon, who was so bad with Atlanta that the Braves jettisoned him in late June, is now 3-2 since joining the Twins and 5-10 overall. His earned-run average is 6.66 overall but 4.46 in Minnesota.

It was the first time Colon has beaten the Diamondbacks and made him the 18th pitcher to defeat all 30 teams. Colon is one of three active pitchers to have accomplished the feat, joining the Cubs’ John Lackey and Washington’s Max Scherzer.

Colon, of course, had beaten the Twins plenty of times before joining the franchise in July. He started his career with Cleveland and is 11-8 lifetime against Minnesota.

Contrary to popular belief, none of those decisions came against the “Lumber Company” in the Summer of ’77.